Rapper Akon Shares Whitepaper for Upcoming Cryptocurrency

Rapper and entrepreneur, Akon, shared the whitepaper for his upcoming ‘Akoin’ cryptocurrency undertaking solely with Cointelegraph.

The doc describes Akoin as a cryptocurrency “designed for entrepreneurs within the rising economies of Africa and past,” including that the undertaking’s mission is to “unlock the potential of the world’s largest rising workforce” utilizing blockchain know-how.

Cell credit score buying and selling in Africa

The whitepaper describes Akoins as utility tokens that energy “atomic swaps” between cryptocurrencies, fiat currencies, and cell phone credit on the Akoin community.

Talking with Cointelegraph, Akon emphasised that cellular credit are getting used as a forex in Africa, stating:

“We’ve so many currencies in Africa – quite a lot of them are unstable, and most of them are untrusted. It bought to the purpose the place the day-to-day African folks do not even use the currencies anymore, they’re utilizing their cellphone minutes and credit as a method of buying and selling for primary items like produce, fish, fruits and issues in the marketplace.”

“Finally, exterior of the villages, you actually cannot commerce cellphone minutes for something,” he continued. “So we wish to make the most of that very same mindset to make the most of that mechanism exterior of Africa – so even after they depart the continent, they’ll have the ability to make the most of all of their credit and actually have the ability to buy actual issues.”

Akoins used to pay charges on community

The token can also be used to pay for charges for itemizing functions, transaction charges, charges for promoting on the platform, and as a way of change throughout the community.

Akoin will probably be launched on high of the Stellar (XLM) community. Tokens might be held in each Stellar and Akoin wallets.

The whitepaper additionally notes that personal transactions “processed on the Akoin ecosystem” incur a charge of two.5%.

BitMinutes to launch Dapp on Akoin community

The platform seeks to host an ecosystem of decentralized functions (Dapps), with the Akoin Basis pledging to assist and put money into Dapps that construct on high of the Akoin community.

The platform has partnered with peer-to-peer funds and cellular credit score change platform, BitMinutes, who’re working towards launching an app on the community.

The whitepaper identifies a number of industries that the Akoin workforce believes can flourish utilizing decentralized functions to focus on the African market – together with cellular credit score buying and selling, micro-lending, telephone credit score buying and selling, photo voltaic power buying and selling, media sharing, and healthcare.

Akoin to distribute 10% of tokens via IEO

Solely 10% of Akoin tokens will probably be distributed through an preliminary change providing (IEO).

The whitepaper states that the IEO will probably be performed in partnership with a “high tier cryptocurrency change” throughout the second quarter of 2020, as per the phrases of “an settlement with the unnamed change companion.

The IEO is slated to distribute 45 million Akoins at $0.15 every, giving the providing a tough cap of $6.75 million. IEO members might want to contribute within the type of XLM.

Akoin token distribution

The remaining 90% of Akoins provide will probably be distributed amongst advisors — who will obtain 5%, the workforce and basis — with 10% every, the Akoin Pockets Retail Trade — with 15%, and the treasury — with 20%.

The remaining 30% of provide which will probably be positioned in Akoin’s escrow fund, from which 2% will probably be launched every month for 48 months.

The overall provide is deliberate to be launched over 4 years, nonetheless, the paper notes that this will probably be topic to vary based mostly on “Escrow tokens being positioned again into Escrow if they aren’t wanted within the month they’re launched.”

‘Akoincity’

Akon additionally within the early levels of constructing “Akoincity” on 2,000 acres of land offered to the undertaking by the president of Senegal. Akon predicts that the town’s building will probably be full in 5 to 10 years.

As soon as full, the rapper plans to assemble extra Akoincities in each main African nation in a bid to unify the African economic system.