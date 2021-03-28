Rang De Full Movie Download in HD Quality Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmyzilla.

The Telugu film Rang De was directed by Venky Atluri, and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi produced it. Venky Atluri and P. Sathish Chandra wrote the film Rang De.

The cast and characters of the film Rang De include Nithiin as Arjun, Keerthy Suresh as Anupama, Naresh as Arjun’s Father, Kausalya as Arjun’s Mother, Rohini as Anu’s Mother, Brahmaji as Travel Agent Sarvesh, Vennela Kishore, Abhinav Gomatam, Suhas, Vineeth as Anupama’s Brother, Satyam Rajesh, and Gayathri Raguram.

Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh played the lead roles in the film Rang De. Devi Sri Prasad gave the music in the film. It includes a total of six soundtracks titled Rangule, Oorantha, Choosi Nerchukoku, Naa Kanunu Yepudu, Bus Stande Bus Stande, and Emito Idhi.

The running time of the complete album is 24:15 minutes. The album was released on 19th March 2021. It was recorded in 2019-2020. It was produced and composed by Devi Sri Prasad under the label Aditya Music.

The film Rang De was announced at the Sithara Entertainment’s office on 8th October 2019. Some scenes of the film Rang De were shot in Hyderabad.

P. C. Sreeram did the cinematography, and Naveen Nooli edited the film Rang De. The production of the film Rang De was completed under the production company named Sithara Entertainments.

The film Rang De was released on 26th March 2021. It is available in the Telugu language, and the budget of the film was Rs. 30 Crores, and the box office has collected around Rs. 6.7 crores on the release date.

Rang De is a Romantic comedy film in the Telugu language. Let’s watch the trailer of the Telugu film Rang De.

