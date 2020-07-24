Randall Stephenson leaves AT&T; will be replaced by John Stankey

CNET



AT&T announced a major change in the company’s leadership. The telecommunications giant announced Friday, April 24, that Chief Executive Randall Stephenson will retire after 13 years in command. John Stankey, current company president and chief operating officer, will take over the top job starting July 1.

Stephenson, 60, will remain on the company’s board as chief executive officer of the board until January 2021. A new independent director will be elected later this year to chair the board of directors after Stephenson leaves in January.

Stankey, 57, previously served as CEO of WarnerMedia and the AT&T Entertainment Group, having been with the company since 1985, and most recently became President and Chief Operating Officer in October 2019. The transition occurs when AT&T prepares its biggest entertainment effort yet with the launch of its streaming HBO Max, scheduled for May 27.

“I congratulate John and look forward to working with him as the leadership team advances our strategic initiatives as it navigates the difficult economic and health challenges facing our country and the world today,” Stephenson said in the statement.

Over the past 13 years, Stephenson has overseen a number of major AT&T initiatives, including the launch of the original iPhone in 2007, the upgrade of its 3G to 4G and now 5G wireless network service, as well as AT & T’s expansion to entertainment with the purchase of DirecTV for $ 49 billion in 2015 and a merger of $ 85 billion with Time Warner in 2018.

Stephenson also tried to buy T-Mobile in 2011 for $ 39 billion, but the company eventually abandoned the offer amid concerns that regulators would block it due to antitrust implications.

With the collaboration of Laura Martínez.