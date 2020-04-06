Ramayan Episode 6 April 2020: Raghuveer gave promise, Bali slaughter and coronation of Sugriva

Ramayan 6 April Episode 2020: Shriram prepares to succeed in Sugriva together with his Anuj Laxman. When Sugriv will get the information about this, he sends minister Hanuman to him to know the fact of Shri Ram. Hanuman approaches Sri Ram and realizes the divine supernatural imaginative and prescient of Shriram. Right here Rama additionally acknowledges that he’s my final devotee – Hanuman. However he doesn’t say something about it. Now Hanumantha reveals who he’s. Hanuman whereas introducing himself says- He’s Kesari Nandan, the overall priest of Sugriva. Hanuman desires to know from Shriram who he’s and what he’s doing right here in Bana? For this, he asks Ram and Laxman many questions.

Rama tells Hanuman that Mata Sabri gave Sugriva’s tackle. Sugriva can assist us attain Ravana. Now Hanuman says that Rama should inform his actual undertaking. Solely then can they introduce King Sugriva. Listening to Hanuman, Lakshmana introduces him and says that he’s Rama and Lakshmana, the son of Dasaratha, the king of Ayodhya. Hanuman is shocked on listening to Ram’s identify. On listening to this, they fall into the ft of the Lord. That is when Shri Ram picks up Hanumant and engages together with his coronary heart. Ram says- You might be simply as expensive as my Lakshmana and Bharata. He then takes Rama and Lakshmana to Sugriva sitting on his shoulder. Know at present what occurs within the present: –