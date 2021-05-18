Ramarjuna Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Movierulz

Ramarjuna is a Kannada film. It was leaked by the illegal piracy website Movierulz. There are many Kannada films available to watch for free on the illegal piracy website Movierulz.

The Kannada film Ramarjuna was leaked just a few hours after the release. It was first leaked by the illegal piracy website Movierulz.

Now, the film Ramarjuna is available to watch in high quality on the piracy website Movierulz. Also, several other illegal piracy websites contain the Kannada film Ramarjuna.

Ramarjuna Full Movie Download Leaked

Ramarjuna is a Kannada action film. The story of a Kannada film Ramarjuna includes the life of Ram, who is an insurance agent.

He is living in a slum area. He is a very caring person and does not want any harm to his family and friends.

The film Ramarjuna includes the consequences when the slum and resident’s lives are at danger or risk.

The Kannada film Ramarjuna was written and directed by Anish Tejeshwar. It was produced by Anish Tejeshwar and Rakshit Shetty.

Anand Rajavikram composed the music in the film Ramarjuna. Naveen Kumar S did the cinematography of the film Ramarjuna, and it was edited by Sharath Kumar.

The film Ramarjuna was made under Winkwhistle Productions. KRG films distributed the film Ramarjuna.

The running time of the film Ramarjuna is 130 minutes. There are four songs in the film Ramarjuna. It was composed by Ananda Rajavikrama.

The album was recorded in 2020 and was released in 2021. It was made under the label Winkwhistle Productions.

Let’s discuss the cast of the film Ramarjuna.

Ramarjuna Cast:

Find the cast of the Kannada film Ramarjuna below.

Anish Tejeswar as Ram Nishvika Naidu as Kushi Rangayana Raghu as Peter Bala Rajwadi Ravi Kale Sharath Loshitashwa as Rajanna Appanna Ugram Manjunath Gowda Harish Raj

Let’s discuss the release date of the film Ramarjuna.

Ramarjuna Release Date:

The Kannada film Ramarjuna was released on 29th January 2021. It was released in the Kannada language.

The film Ramarjuna has received mixed reviews from the audience. The film Ramarjuna was also released in the Telugu language.

In the lead roles in the film Ramarjuna, there are two stars; Anish Tejeswar and Nishvika Naidu. If we get any update about the Kannada film Ramarjuna, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Ramarjuna.

Ramarjuna Trailer:

We have mentioned the trailer of the film Ramarjuna below. It was released on 23rd January 2021 by Winkwhistle Productions.

