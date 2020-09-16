Rajeev Suri resigns as Nokia CEO

Markku Ulander / AFP via Getty Images



Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri is stepping down from his post at the helm of the Finnish tech equipment giant, the company said on Monday, March 2. He will be replaced by Pekka Lundmark, who is currently president of the Fortum energy company. The announcement comes at a time when Nokia has been struggling to keep up with others in the 5G technology arena.

Suri will effectively resign on August 31, but will remain an advisor to Nokia’s board of directors until January 1, 2021. Lundmark is expected to take over as CEO on September 1.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Nokia, an extraordinary company that has so much potential and so many talented people,” Lundmark said in a statement. “I am confident that the company is well positioned for the 5G era and it is my goal to ensure that we meet our commitments to our customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Suri was named CEO of the telecommunications company in 2014 following Microsoft’s acquisition of Nokia’s phone division. Nokia is currently fighting with telecom giants such as Ericsson and Huawei to provide equipment that will power the construction of next-generation 5G networks around the world. The Espoo, Finland-based company has lagged behind its rivals and was exploring possible strategic options, including asset sales or mergers, Bloomberg reported last week.