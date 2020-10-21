Rajasthan SSO ID Online Registration / Login 2020 – Apply for Single Sign-On Digital Identity Applications

The Rajasthan government is providing many services through an online mode. The government is launched every service digitally. However, the idea of launching the scheme digitally is from the program of the central government.

The name of the program is called the Digital India program. For the comfort of the Rajasthan people’s users, the government is launching the scheme digitally or applying it. The government wants to ever the benefits of the scheme to the citizens of the state.

Every government scheme is for the betterment of the people of the state. However, the government is launching the scheme digitally, and the people can also digitally apply for the scheme.

The government makes the online application form the application in the scheme. For the online application form, the signature of the form is also necessary. To make the person’s digital signature, the government of Rajasthan has launched this portal named SSO ID.

About SSO ID of Rajasthan Government:

The government of Rajasthan has launched the portal for the SSO ID online registration process. The SSO ID stands for Singal sign-on identity. The government is launching many schemes for the poor people of the state.

Every scheme requires online application registration and an online signature. The application forms filled by the citizen of the Rajasthan state need the identity of the person who filled that form. The government will have to check the information that is given by the person.

For verification purposes, the government needs the signature of the applicant. However, the application is online, and then the signature must be through the online mode. Before this, there is no other management for using the digital signature or identity from the government.

Now, the government is launching the SSO ID number for the concept of the digital signature. The government wants to make the citizen apply online with harshness procedures. So the government of Rajasthan has launched this SSO ID registration.

Under the SSO ID registration process, all the government’s schemes and all government e-services are included. The e-service like the Bhamashah card, aadhaar card, Udyog Aadhaar Number, Business register number, etc.

To get the SSO ID from the portal, the candidate must make the online registration on the site sso.rajasthan.gov.in. This SSO ID portal contains many services like citizens of the Rajasthan related, government employee-related services, udhyog specific services.

Worth the help of this portal, the person can use the online identity services of the government. If any person wants to apply online for any scheme, they have to give their identity to the government.

However, after the verification of the identity, the government will benefit the scheme to that person. The person has used the SO ID for online identification. To use this portal, the person has first to register themselves on the portal. We will give you the procedure for registration on the portal.