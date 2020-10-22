[₹ 55,000] Rajasthan Shubh Shakti Yojana 2021

Rajasthan governmnet is giving financial help to the unmarried women of the state. However, not all unmarried women will get help from the government, but only those women who are very poor and low-income families as we all know that the economic condition of India is not good.

In the implementation of the lockdown situation, the people of the nation put in a bad economic situation. Due to the lockdown situation, the people of the country have lost their job.

However, listing jobs has any reason. During the lockdown situation, the government has not allowed anyone to go out. All people have to stay at home, and they have to work from home only.

However, many people in the nation do not have enough money to stay home. Those workers are work every day and earn on a daily basis.

At that time, the government gave permission to the daily earner like vegetable traders, fruit traders, etc. to go out and sell their products. However, vegetables, fruits, milk all are the basic need of the people. Without basic needs, people can not survive in the lockdown also.

Yet, due to the lockdown situation, the people have lost their savings, and now after the lockdown situation, people do not have money to purchase anything. In this challenging time, people should have to help each other.

However, there are many NGOs running in the nation. Apart from that, the government is also giving financial support to the person who is poor and whom the lockdown affects the most.

Rajasthan Shubh Shakti Yojana 2021:

As we mentioned above that the government of Rajasthan is providing financial help to the unmarried women of the state. The government will have to give financial help to women to get merry out.

With the help of financial help, women can marry their men. However, there are many women in the state who are not marrying due to the lack of financial condition of their parents.

The family of the women is poor, and they do not have the finance to survive also. In this situation, it is impossible for the family of the women to get married to their daughter.

So that the government of Rajasthan has started the scheme for those women or unmarried daughters to help them financially so that they can marry.

However, the government will decide the financial amount that the government will offer to the beneficiaries. Under the scheme, the government will provide the finance of Rs.55,000 to the unmarried women of the state.

This financial support will help the women of the state to be self-reliant. The women do not have to depend on the other person for the economic situation as the government is providing them the financial help.

Any woman who belongs to a low-income family in the state can apply for the scheme. Before applying for the scheme, the women have to check the eligibility criteria of the scheme.

The Eligibility Criteria of the Rajasthan Shubh Shakti Yojana:

The Rajasthan government will give the advantage of the scheme to the permanent residents of the state.

The daughter or woman who has to take the benefits of the scheme should complete the age of 18 years.

Those women or daughters will get the benefit of the scheme if they have completed their 8th standard completion in the school.

The women and daughters who get the advantage of the scheme should be unmarried.

The toilets are necessary for the house of the applicant.

Documents required for the Rajasthan Shubh Shakti Yojana: