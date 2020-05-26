Rajasthan Reporter Recruitment 2020 Apply at rajassembly.nic.in:

Latest Rajasthan Reporter Recruitment 2020 is here with the latest vacancies from the official portal rajassembly.nic.in. The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Secretariat is the official department associated with this notification. The committee is inviting applicants to fill up numerous vacancies including Reporter posts.

Rajasthan Reporter Recruitment Notification 2020:

There are around 19 vacancies for posts of Reporter and other Class IV Employees in the Rajasthan Assembly. Interested applicants must apply soon to get their jobs in the Rajasthan state and in a traditional government sector, which comes under Central Government.

Get more details on Age, Education, Fees, Selection, Application, and much more below. First read all these important criteria and then complete the required application procedures. Aspirants who are going to apply should remember all the important dates and complete procedures before the last date.

For more details, go to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly’s official portal rajassembly.nic.in and look into the official notification.

Rajasthan Reporter Recruitment 2020 Details:

Rajasthan Reporter Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Reporter 7 Class IV Employee 12 Total No. of Vacancies 19 Posts

Age Limit:

For the Rajasthan Reporter Recruitment 2020, candidates’ age should be between 18 to 35 years. Also, those who belong to various Reserved Categories will get age relaxation based on current rules and regulations.

SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen comes under the age relaxation criteria and are considered as Reserved categories. To know more about age criteria, visit the official portal rajassembly.nic.in and get details from it.

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates must have their following education criteria to apply for the Rajasthan Reporter Recruitment 2020:

For Reporter Posts:

Applicants with Bachelor Degree from a government recognized institute or university may apply. They also should have a Stenography speed of 140 WPM and a Typing speed of 50 WPM to apply.

Applicants should have obtained their primary education, e., Class 5 from a recognized institute/ board.

Registration Fees:

To apply here, job seekers need to pay the registration fees as per their post. Below are various Reserved and Unreserved Categories payment details:

For Reporter Posts:

General/ Unreserved Candidates: 150/- rupees

For SC/ ST Candidates of Rajasthan State: 100/- rupees

For Candidates of Other State: 150/- rupees

General/ Unreserved Candidates: 500/- rupees

For SC/ ST Candidates of Rajasthan: 250/- rupees

For Candidates of Other State: 500/- rupees

Applicants need to pay the registration fees via an Online mode of payment. So they can pay the amount via Debit Card/ Credit Card or Net Banking.

Selection Procedures:

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Secretariat officials shall conduct various selection procedures based on the posts. All those applicants who have applied for any of the offered vacancies must appear for all the application procedures.

For Reporter Posts:

There will be Stenography Test, Typing Test, Personal Interview, and Document Verification. They will need to type certain words/ paragraphs as per the given guidelines. As per individual performances, candidates will get selected.

Finally selected candidates will get their Job Allotment Letters and then they will get their jobs.

For Class IV Posts:

There will be an Interview for those who have applied for these vacancies. Later on, the officials shall notify shortlisted candidates, and then they will provide Job Allotment Letters to finally selected candidates.

All the associated candidates must be in touch with the official portal rajassembly.nic.in to know about the latest news and notifications. Essential details such as Shortlisted Candidates’ Lists, Merit Lists, Schedule for various Procedures, etc. will declare it.

Job Location:

Candidates who receive their Job Allotment Letters will get their employment in Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Reporter Admit Card 2020 Download:

All the candidates must have Admit Card. Admit Card is important for a written test.It describes so many essential details about applicants’ names, addresses, father name, sign, exam dates, exam location, exam timing, reporting timing, and Exam related guidelines which are helpful for candidates.

Rajasthan Reporter Answer Key 2020 Download:

After completion of the written test, the authority will release the answer key in 2-3 days. Interested candidates can check their mark with the answer key and get an idea about the total correct answer. Officials will publish the answer key on the official website.

Rajasthan Reporter Result 2020 :

Candidates are very excited about the result and also want to know that will they have cleared the exam or not. Officials will announce the result on the website after 1 0r 2 weeks from the written test. Qualified applicants will get official Call Letters from officials for the interview.

Pay Scale of the posts:

For Reporter:- Rupees 9300 to 34800 + 4800 GP

For Grade IV Staff: Rupees 5200 to 20200 + 1700 GP

Important Dates:

Rajasthan Reporter Recruitment Important Dates Rajasthan Reporter Recruitment Starting Date 12th June 2020 Rajasthan Reporter Recruitment Last date 11th July 2020 Rajasthan Reporter Recruitment Exam Date Update soon Rajasthan Reporter Recruitment Result Date Update soon

Address of Rajasthan Reporter Recruitment 2020:

Vidhayak Nagar,

Lalkothi,

Jaipur,

Rajasthan: 302005

Steps To Apply for Rajasthan Reporter Recruitment 2020:

Go to the official portal, e., rajassembly.nic.in Search for the latest notifications. Go to the “Online Application For Recruitment” link. Search for the official notification. Read all the guidelines carefully. Now go to Apply Online link. Select your Post. Fill the application form with the necessary details. Enter all Education, Personal, Scanned Documents, details. Pay the fees via Net Banking, and get the Challan for confirmation. At last, Submit the application form and save details. Get a printout.

Check Here Official Rajasthan Reporter Recruitment 2020

Official Site: www.rajassembly.nic.in