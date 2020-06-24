Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020 Apply 742 Constable Vacancies at police.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board is declared the notification of the Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020 constable post among the 742 number of vacancies at the official site www.police.rajasthan.gov.in. The eligible candidates may apply at online on to the official site. The applied applicants should complete their graduation or its equivalent into the recognized universities or institutions. So the candidates can submit their application for between 1st March to 30th March 2020 before the last date.

The Rajasthan Police is a law enforcement agency and local civilian police agency for the state of Rajasthan in India. The role of the Rajasthan Police is to uphold the law, maintain order, and keep the peace. Now, the Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board has released the notification for the recruitment. This is the best job opportunity for candidates who get a job in the government sector. So the eligible candidates may apply online to the official site.

The candidates who are applying for the Rajasthan Police Recruitment can check the official site. The eligible candidates can apply for this post. The eligibility criteria for the candidates like Age Limit, Selection Process, Application Fee, Pay Scale, etc.

Name of the Organization: Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board

Name of the jobs: Constable

Number of Vacancies: There is a total 742 number of employment available.

Job Category: This is a State Government Job.

Job Location: The job located in Rajasthan State, India.

Educational Qualifications:

The candidates must have completed their 10th class / 12th class or graduation in the recognized board or university or institutions.

Age limit:

The applicants should have to minimum age 21 years, and the maximum age should be 40 years. The age relaxation should give to the reserved category candidates as per the government rules and regulations.

Application Fee:

Application Fee for the applicants should pay up to Rs.150/- and Rs.30/- is the online portal charge.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates payment of the month give up to Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with grade pay up to Rs.2400/-.

Selection Procedure: Selection procedure based on the written examination, and then after Physical Standard Test, Physical Standard Test, medical examination, an interview conducted.

How to Apply for the Rajasthan Recruitment Board 2020?

Eligible candidates follow the steps for the Rajasthan Police Board 2020 as shown below.

Candidates first visit the Official site police.rajasthan.gov.in. Then on the home page click on the Career tab. Find the link “Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020 ” and click on that. After that click on the Application Form. Fill all the necessary details and upload your passport size photo and Signature and click on the submit button. Now download the Application form and take a print out for further use.

Official website: www.police.rajasthan.gov.in