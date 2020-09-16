Rajasthan Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana (Berojgari Bhatta Scheme) Guidelines / Apply Online / Registration

Do you Face financial problems? Due to the lockdown situations, your family is facing any economic issues? You are well educated, and still, you can not find a job. This is a common situation in India. The unemployment level in India is high. Due to the CORONA lockdown in the nation, the level of unemployment is increasing.

In the initial condition of India, There also an unemployment problem is one of the biggest problems. However, the population of India is high. India is securing the second rank in terms of population. The types of resources are less in India.

India does not have high technology and useful research and development departments to encourage the youth to more research. Because of the tremendous amount of population in India, There is more competition between youth. So many youths are suffering from unemployment situation.

However, education is increasing in the youth of India. According to the report, India has the highest amount of youth. However, due to the CORONA lockdown, many youths lost their job. They are not working anywhere.

Before lockdown, they are doing a job somewhere, but after that, they have to lose their job. They lost their job due to the low economic condition of their company. The reduced work efficiency can also be one reason for a lost job. The migration problem is also one situation to lose the job. The government is doing its best to provide the work.

We can make a portal with the help of a job provider and job seeker. This portal will help the youth who are looking for a job. They can visit this portal and can find a job they really want to do. The government will give financial help to unemployed youth.

The government will provide Berojgai Bhathu to educated and unemployed youth. We will take an example of the Rajasthan government. Recently, the Rajasthan government has invited the application form from the unemployed youth.

About Rajasthan Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana (Berojgari Bhatta Scheme)

As we know that because of the lockdown position, many people have lost their job in India. The economic growth of India is decreasing. There is an enormous amount of loss in the economic development of India because of the lockdown conditions. The financial situation of some families becomes very poor.

However, they are not poor before lockdown. Due to lockdown, their saving is finished, and they have to earn more money to survive. To solve the problems of many families, and to help the educated unemployed youth, the Rajasthan government has launched a scheme named Rajasthan Mukhya Mantri Yuva Sambal Yojana. This scheme will help the youth to get financial help for their family or for their survival.

The boys and girls both can make an application under this scheme. The Rajasthan government will decide an unemployment amount for girls and boys of the Rajasthan state. This scheme will only be related to the graduate person, boy, girl who is not doing any job in Rajasthan state. The main objective of the scheme is to encourage the unemployed person to find better work in every corner of India.

The Rajasthan government will give a different amount to boys and girls whose education qualification is graduate. The government has to give Rs.3000 unemployment amount to boys of the state. Rs.3500 is an unemployment amount that the government will give unemployed girls of the state. The scheme was launched in February 2019.

Rajasthan Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana Apply Online

If we get the latest update of this scheme, then we come to know that recently, the Rajasthan government has invited an application form. The Rajasthan government is seeking for application form of the applicant who wants to avail of the benefits of this scheme.

Rajasthan government has also published the guidelines of the scheme. With the help of this excellent scheme, the government aims to increase the growth rate of the Rajasthan state.

However, the Rajasthan state has a seven crore population. All the people who are permanent residents of Rajasthan can get the opportunity to avail of the benefits. However, The government has also made a decision to create 15 lakh jobs in Rajasthan state in different industries and different businesses. This will increase the participation of the Rajasthan government in the field of the manufacturing sector with a high amount of jobs.

In addition, to increase the growth of the state by 10% to 12%, the government is launching many schemes that will help them to create new jobs, to make Rajasthan in top rank in of Ease of doing business states.

The applicant can grab this golden opportunity by applying to this scheme. The applicant can apply in this scheme in an online way. They have to visit the official website for this scheme. I will give you the official link website for this scheme. The link to the official website is http://employment.livelihoods.rajasthan.gov.in/website/index.aspx.

On this website, they have to register themselves for the unemployment allowance. They have filled an application form of this scheme. They have to give accurate and valid information on the application form. After that, they must be considered as the applicant of this scheme.

Rajasthan CM Yuva Sambal Yojana (Berojgari Bhatta) Guidelines

Every scheme that is launched by any government, they have published the guidelines of that scheme. All beneficiaries must read and follow the guideline of the scheme. The applicant should fit and strictly follow the guidelines of the scheme. I will give you the guideline for this scheme. You have to follow the guidelines and avail of the benefits.

A person should have permanent residence in Rajasthan State.

To avail of the unemployment amount from the government, it is necessary for the applicant that he/she should be unemployed. That means they should not doing gov.job/private jobs.

The maximum number of people in one family can avail the unemployment amount from the government is two.

There is an education qualification for the person who wants to take the benefits of this scheme. The applicant should study at the graduate level from any recognized university.

The women who graduate from another state ad they marry men from the Rajasthan state can also apply under this scheme to avail of the unemployment amount.

The maximum age limit is decided by the government to take advantage of this scheme is 30 years.

