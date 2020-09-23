Rajasthan Jan Soochna Portal (जन सूचना पोर्टल राजस्थान) – List of 80 Schemes / Services Online at Jan Suchna Website

“In this modern era, Data is the new oil,” said the great industrialist Mukesh Ambani. This sentence is correct. If you have more information then others, you can get the better advantage of any better. Without knowledge, you can not do anything.

If the government is spending some money on the specific scheme, then the people of India have a right to know about the total expenditure of the government towards the scheme. The facility to get information about the government process is made available by the government only.

The government has passed a law name Right to information act 2005. That means the Indian parliament had passed a law named Right To Information in the year 2005.

About Right To Information Act, 2005

Through this law, the government will ensure the people to provide all the information that the public wants to know. Under this law, the government has to provide all the information that citizens have to inquire from the government.

If the government does not provide satisfying details, then the citizen can go to the tribunals and supreme court also. The government has arranged the situation to give information. We will talk about the Rajasthan government toward this law to provide the information to citizens without any RTI application.

If we want to get the information through RTI, we have to make an application to that department, and the Person of the information officer will give you the answer to your application in 30 days.

About Rajasthan Jan Soochna Portal 2020

Rajasthan Jan Soochna Portal is one type of portal on which various information about services and departmental information available. Rajasthan government has implemented for the first time in India to make available the information to the public about the government process and save the time of solving the RTI application.

The government has already shown some all the information that the public should know. If any citizens want to know about the specific departmental process and government efforts towards some issues, they do not have to make an RTI application. They have to open the Rajasthan Jan Soochna Portal, and the information is available.

80 scheme and 44 department’s information is available on one platform that is the Rajasthan Jan Soochna portal. This portal will save the time of the government offices and workload.

The legal right for this portal is inspired by section 4(2) of the Right To Information Act,2005. Section 4(2) of the RTi is about the Proactive Disclosure of Information. Under this, many of the government departments will voluntarily disclose their information on the portal so that the people can get the information of all the departments of the government.

The information available in Jan Soochna Portal

We will provide you the information on the list of the scheme that is available on the Rajasthan Jan Soochna Portal in an online way.

Information related to COVID-19

Name of the social security pension beneficiary

The information MNREGA workers

Beneficiaries of Swachh Bharat Mission (ODF in rural areas)

E-Panchayat

The information about the scheme Mukhyamnatri Nishulk Dawa and Janch yojana

Information about people who get benefits of Ayushman Bharat – Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Health Insurance Scheme (AB-MGRSBY)

Right to Information Act related updates

PDS(Public distribution system)

The scheme related to agriculture is the Rajasthan Kisan Loan waiver scheme

Information of the crop loan that is taken for short term

About the Minimum support price of the government.

Information related to school education that is under the department of school education

The information related to the Person with specially-abled Person

The government’s Palanhar Yojana information and their applicant

Social Security Scholarship

Labor Cardholder Information

Mining and clearance report DMFT (District Mineral Foundation Trust)

Here, we can give you about 20 names of departments and information available on the Jan Soochna portal. This way, you will get all the related information about the department and services of the government.