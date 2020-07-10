Rajasthan Jail Prahari Syllabus & Exam Pattern – Written Exam| PET| PST at www.rajprisions.nic.in

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Syllabus & Exam Pattern- Written Exam| PET| PST

The Rajasthan Jail prahari has been published the Rajasthan Jail prahari syllabus & Exam Pattern for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Jail prahari and Physical Standard Test (PST) of Jail Prahari at www.rajprisions.nic.in. Recently the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Department has been released the recruitment notification for the 925 vacancies in Jail Prahari. This notification posted on the official website www.rajprisions.nic.in. A large number of candidates apply for this posts, so they can check all details about Exam pattern, And eligibility criteria for the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test on the official site of the Rajasthan Prahari.

To get more details about Rajasthan Prahari then show at below.

Name of the Organization: Rajasthan Jail Prahari Department

Name of the Jobs: Jail Prahari

Vacancies: There is total 925 number of vacancies available.

Job Location: The job is located in Rajasthan state.

Rajasthan Prahari Exam Syllabus

This examination is conducted by Rajasthan Prahari Department. So Syllabus pattern is decided by Rajasthan. The exam consists three subjects like General Intelligence, General Studies, and Rajasthan GK.

Rajasthan Prahari Exam Pattern

The exam consists all questions are based on MCQ types.The written examination is conducted in 2 hours. The number of questions is 100 and total marks will be 400 marks. There is negative marking available each wrong answer deduct 1 mark. All applicants must contain 35 % to qualify for the next steps.

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Part A – Reasoning 45 180 Part B GK, General Science, Current Affairs 25 100 Part C – Rajasthan GK (History, Art, Geography, Society) 30 120

General Intelligence & Reasoning :

It contains subjects such as Analogies, Problem – solving, Differences, Similarities, Judgement, Space Visualization, Visual memory, Analysis, Observation, Decision making, Arithmetical Reasoning, Discrimination, Arithmetical Number Series, Relationship Concepts, Verbal and Figure Classification.

General Studies :

It contains subjects such as Current affairs of National and International, General Science, Indian Geography, History, Indian culture and Heritage, Indian Economy, Indian Polity, Indian Constitution, Environmental Issues.

General Knowledge :

It contains subjects such as Current affairs of Rajasthan State, Geography of Rajasthan, History of Rajasthan, Rajasthan Economy, Rajasthan Polity, Rajasthan Culture and Heritage, Rajasthan Agriculture, Industries, and Minerals.

Eligibility criteria for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) are given below.

Physical Standard Test (PST)

For Male Candidates

Height: All candidates have must be minimum 168 cm

All candidates have must be minimum chest expansion 5 cm.

Chest without Expansion: 81 cm

Chest with Expansion: 86 cm

For Female Candidates

Height: All female candidates must have minimum 152 cm

Weight: All female candidates must have minimum 47.5 kg.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

For Male Candidates

All male candidates must complete 10 km in 60 minutes.

For Female Candidates

All female candidates must complete 5 km in 35 minutes.

Official Site : The official site is www.rajprisions.nic.in.