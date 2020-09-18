Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020 | Apply Online For 1760 JA Junior Assistant and Clerk Posts | Official Website @hcraj.nic.in

All the candidates, who are looking forward to applying for the Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020 for various posts including Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Clerk, will find this article very helpful. The Rajasthan High Court Recruitment authorities are currently inviting an application to fill up a large number of vacancies of exact 1760 posts.

It is indeed exciting news for all the job seekers and graduate students who want to get a secure job in Rajasthan High Court. The latest government job updates will be helpful for the students who hold a bachelor’s degree and searching for Degree Jobs in the government sector.

The government authorities of Rajasthan High Court did announce the recruitment of bright, talented, and skilled candidates for the various ports to fill up a total of 1760 vacancies. The recruitment will be for the Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Clerk Posts.

Rajasthan High Court (RHC) has uploaded the official recruitment notification on the official website to invite all the eligible candidates.

The candidates need to fulfill all the eligibility criteria such as educational qualifications, age limit, skill set, etc. In order to know about the eligibility criteria and everything about the selection process, you need to read the official notification that is available on the official website of RHC.

You can easily be able to download the J.J.A and JA Recruitment notification as it is now available on www.hcraj.nic.in. The only thing that you will have to make sure is to download the official notification from the Rajasthan High Court official website.

All the interested candidates can apply for the Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020 through the official website online.

Whether you want to download the Rajasthan High Court Recruitment official notification or you are interested to apply for the various posts available, you need to go to the official website. The interested aspirants can ensure to submit the application form for Rajasthan High Court Clerk Grade-II Jobs from 1st October 2020.

You must know that the last date for submitting the online applications is November 1, 2020. So it will be beneficial for candidates to apply for the Rajasthan High Court Recruitment as soon as the application forms are open.

It is surely among the job opportunities that no aspirants looking for the High Court Jobs should miss out. In this article, you will get everything to know about the official notification of Rajasthan High Court Recruitment. Let us move to the next section.

Official Notification For Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020

The official notification is now released by the Rajasthan High Court Recruitment for 268 Junior Judicial Assistant Posts, 367 Junior Assistant Posts In RSLSA and DLSA, and 1125 Clerk Grade-II Posts in RSJA & District Courts. There will be a huge number of applicants who are willing to work at Rajasthan High Court.

So it is sure that there will be great competition among the aspirants which is why the selection process includes a competitive examination. We recommend each and every candidate who wants to apply for the Rajasthan High Court Recruitment to first read the official notification available on the official website of RHC.

So that you will get a more clear idea about the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, selection procedure, and many more things.

Candidates who belong to SC/ST/PWD categories will have to pay the examination fees of Rs. 350/- to apply for RHC Recruitment. While the application fees will be Rs. 500/- for all other candidates. The last date for the aspirants to pay the application fees for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment is November 2, 2020.

You need to keep in mind that the authorities and officials will only accept the application of the candidates who have submitted their application online through the official website. As per the official notification, the aspirants who are willing to apply for the various posts of RHC should possess any degree from a recognized university or institute and have basic computer knowledge.

The age limit for applying online on the official website of Rajasthan High Court for the J.J.A, JA, & Clerk Recruitment must not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years as on the cutoff date. You can refer to the official notification to know more about the age relaxation for different categories.

The selection procedure will include a competitive exam and a computer test. All the candidates who will clear the selection procedure will get an attractive pay scale as mentioned in the official notification. Let us head to the application process.

How To Apply For Rajasthan High Court Recruitment Of Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant, & Clerk Online?

Here are a few easy and simple steps with the help of which the candidates will be able to apply for RHC Recruitment 2020.

Step 1: Visit the official website of RHC (www.hcraj.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the “Online Application Portal” link and choose the post you want to apply

Step 3: Fill up all the details that are asked in the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 4: Click on “Submit” and you will be directed to the payment section

Step 5: You need to pay the application fees and download the e-receipt for further references

Step 6: Finally click on “Submit” and the system-generated User ID and Password will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Click on “Print Application” to Download/Save the filer or take a printout of the application form for future usage.