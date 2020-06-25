Rajasthan Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Apply as 1800 jobs at www.rajforest.nic.in

Rajasthan Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Apply as 1800 Forest Guard at www.rajforest.nic.in

We have good news for all those candidates who are waiting for the forest department recruitment Here is an official notification that Rajasthan Forest Department has announced advertisement that they are going to recruit 1800 candidates for Forest Guard. Go through with the following details and apply for a forest guard post.

Candidates who belong from Rajasthan they have one of the best opportunity to secure their job with Rajasthan Forest Department. You need to go through with eligibility criteria and if you are qualified enough to apply then don’t wait for any other, just apply in this Rajasthan Forest Guard recruitment.

Online applications will accept from, so till then make your documentation ready and go through with required eligibility. Here in this forest guard recruitment might be more candidates will be there and it will not be too easy to grab the opportunity to secure the job. Candidates need to prepare hard for the test and give their best performance in the examination which will conduct to select the right candidates.

In case if you crack the selection process then there are no hurdles to get the job. Due to the government job, job seekers are attracted to the same even if they are an employee of any private organization, and it results in more competition.

Rajasthan Forest Department has many vacant posts for Forest Guard. Therefore, they are going through the Rajasthan Forest Guard recruitment process. To select the right candidate they have decided some eligibility criteria and interested applicants can only apply if they are qualified and eligible otherwise, the application rejected. To check out standards read the following details.

Name of Recruitment:

Rajasthan Forest Recruitment 2020

Name of the post:

Forest Guard

Vacant Posts:

Forest Guard (NonTSP Area) 1473 Posts are available

Forest Guard (TSP Area) 327 Posts are available

Application Fee:

Candidates from the General category and belongs from Rajasthan or out of Rajasthan required to pay Rs300 as an application fee.

Candidates from the Backward Class category and belongs from Rajasthan Domicile required paying Rs150 as an application fee.

Candidates from SC/ ST category and belongs from Rajasthan Domicile Saharia of a Shahbad and Kishanganj Tehsil of Baran required to pay Rs50 as an application fee.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have completed 10th class or 12th class from any recognized education board or any comparable qualification from any recognized university or board.

Age Limit:

Minimum age is 18 years and maximum age limit is 35 years and age relaxation will be applicable as per government regulations.

Selection Process:

In this Rajasthan Forest Guard recruitment, you need to clear 4 step i.e. written test, physical efficiency and physical measurements, group discussion, and the last one is a personal interview.

By the overall performance in Rajasthan, recruitment process candidates will be selected for the applied post.

Rajasthan Forest Guard Pay Scale:

Candidates who will be select they will get the pay scale of Rs.5200 – 20200 with grade pay of Rs.1800/-

In case if you have any doubt then visit the official website and read full Rajasthan Forest Department Recruitment 2020.

