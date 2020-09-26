Rajasthan Devnarayan Students Free Scooty Distribution Scheme Application Form

The Rajasthan government is taking an initiative to improve the education level in every community of the state. The Rajasthan government is giving more benefits to the students who completed their education. The government is launching many ideas through the scheme for the education sector.

With the help of the scheme, the Rajasthan government is doing great work in the education field. Many people will get the advantage of this scheme announced by the government of Rajasthan and quickly get an education.

Rajasthan government is also considering the economic condition of a low-income family, and according to that, the government has launched schemes.

About Rajasthan Devnarayan Scheme:

Under this scheme, the government of Rajasthan is giving free scooty to the girls of the tribal areas. We can see the aim of the government behind this scheme is to increase the level of education in girls as well as a tribal community.

The Rajasthan government will encourage the girl students to complete the study. The government will give the scooty to the tribal girls to travel to the school. With the help of the scooty, the girls will not face the problem of traveling to the school.

To get the scooty as an advantage fo the scheme, the girls should have to secure admirable marks in the 10th and 12th classes. The government has set the mark limit for the scheme. The government will provide the scooty to the tribal girls if they secure more than 75% mark in the 10th and 12th classes.

This provision of marks will encourage the tribal girl student to do more study and secure more marks. This will also increase the value of educators in tribal girls. The girls who want to get the benefits of the scheme, they have to apply for the scheme.

Eligibility Criteria of the scheme:

The government has set some criteria for the scheme. Not all tribal girls will eligible for the scheme. The tribal girls who are fulfilling the eligibility criteria of government will only be eligible for this scheme.

The girls should be from the area of the Rajasthan tribe.

The tribal girls should have passed their 10th and 12th examination with more than 75% marks.

The tribal girls should have the bonafide of the Rajasthan government.

The most important is the girls should belong to a scheduled tribe community.

The amount is given to the student under this scheme:

The Rajasthan government will provide the incentive to the students who are studying in the 12th, college, and post-graduate courses. The government will give the Rs.10,00 to the girl students who are studying in the 12th.

If the girl’s student will get more than 50% marks in college first, second, and their year, the government will give Rs.20,00 as financial support. The government will provide the students with financial assistance if they have secured more marks in education. It will encourage the students to get more marks and study further for financial support.

Application Procedure for the scheme:

To get the benefits of the scheme, it is necessary for the students that they have to apply for this scheme. The girls’ students have to apply for the scheme to get financial assistance and scooty from the government. The process of the application is given below: