Rajasthan Chief Minister Higher Education Scholarship Scheme 2020: Online Application | Application Form

The government of Rajasthan is launching many schemes related to education policy. The government of India is also making some changes to the old education policy of India. Recently, the cabinet of India has approved the New Education Policy for the student of India.

The government has changed the education policy for a better India. This education policy will help the students of India to explore their skills in the real field. They can contribute their skill in the development of the Nation. However, the rest of the question is the level of education.

The state of India is trying to improve the level of education in their respective state. They give encouragement to various classes of the community by announcing many schemes.

About Rajasthan Chief Minister Higher Education Scholarship Scheme 2020:

The government will give the scholarship to the students of a low-income family. The government will pay the fees for their education. The scholarship will help low-income family to educate their children.

However, the student has to fulfill the criteria of the scheme. If The student fits in the requirements of the scheme, then the government will provide the scholarship to students for their higher education.

Due to low financial conditions, many students give their studies after 12th. The ratio of drop out of the study is increasing in the Rajasthan state. The government has introduced a scheme to decrease the dropout ratio of the education level.

The government will provide a scholarship to the bright students for higher education, and they do not have to drop out of their studies due to their financial condition. The name of the scheme is Rajasthan Chief Minister Higher Education Scholarship Scheme.

Eligibility criteria of the scheme:

To get the scholarship under this scheme, the students have to pass their 12th in Ajamer’s higher secondary examination board. The students also need to score their names in the first one lakh name of the students of the merit list.

If the student has secured their name on one lakh name, then they will be eligible for the scholarship under this scheme. The government will provide Rs.5000 to qualified candidates as a scholarship.

There are some income criteria also in this scheme. The family of the students should have an annual income, not more than 2 lakh 5 thousand. To get the scholarship, the students also secure more than 60% marks in the board examination.

The government will give the scholarship to the students for their higher study for five years. If in between the students leave the study, then the scholarship will also not given to them.

The application process of the scheme:

To get the advantage of scholarship from the government, the students have to apply for this scheme. For that purpose, the students have to fill the application form of the scheme. The process of applying in the scheme is as below:

For the application, the students have to visit the official website of the scheme.

On the website’s webpage, the student has to click on the tab named Department of College Education Government of Rajasthan.

On the department page, the students will see the tab of scholarship.

The student has to click on the scholarship, and they have to register themselves on the website.

They have to give all the information in the registration form of the scheme. After the registration process, the student will be eligible for the advantage of the scheme.

Document required for the scheme:

During the registration process, the students have to submit some documents to the government. The government will seek this document from the student for verification purposes. Before giving the scholarship, the government has to verify all the document is valid and accurate or not. The list of the document is given below: