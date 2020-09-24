Rajasthan BSTC Result 2020 | Check Online Raj Pre D.El.Ed. Scorecard, Cutoff Marks, Counselling Date, Merit List | Official Website @www.predeled.com

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2020 is what this article is all about. All the candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC Examination 2020 will now be able to check their results online through the official website.

The aspirants will be able to know about the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed. Results, Merit List, Cutoff Marks, Scorecard, Counselling Date, Raj BSTC (Sanskrit and General) Pre-Exam Result, and many more updates. The official website to check everything about the Rajasthan BSTC Recruitment and Result is www.predeled.com.

All those candidates who have successfully attempted the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course Pre D.El.Ed. Examination on 31 August 2020 will be happy to know that the official authorities of Rajasthan BSTC are going to upload the result on the official website.

The result of the Rajasthan BSTC Examination is now all set to release on the official web portal. We are sure that each and every applicant who have appeared for the examination are eagerly waiting to know whether they have cleared the examination or they need to prepare hard for the next attempt.

It is essential for all the aspirants to enter their Application ID Number and Mobile Number on the official website to log in and check the result of the Rajasthan BSTC Examination 2020. The candidates will have to enter the Mobile Number that they have entered at the time of applying for the Rajasthan BSTC Recruitment.

In order to login or download the scorecard, you need to visit the official website only. After submitting all the valid details, it will be possible for the candidate to check or download their scorecard, merit list, result, etc.

This article contains a link that will direct you to the official website of Rajasthan BSTC where you can find all the details about it. Let us move forward to know more about the Rajasthan BSTC Results.

It is indeed exciting news for all the candidates that the Rajasthan Education Board has conducted the BSTC Entrance Examination 2020 on 31st August 2020. This was such a helpful and amazing opportunity that the interested and eligible aspirants should not miss out.

As per the schedule and updates, the Pre Deled Examination for the Rajasthan BSTC was conducted successfully in the afternoon session. The BSTC Examination was scheduled for a total of 03 hours between 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM.

There is a huge number of candidates who have shown up to attend the Rajasthan BSTC Examination 2020. More than 6.5 lakh candidates have made their attempt with a hope to clear the examination which is why the competition is tough.

The Rajasthan BSTC Examination consists of multiple-choice type questions with a weightage of around 600 marks.

The examination was divided into three sections among which Section-A contains Mental Ability Questions, Section-B contains General Awareness Questions, and Section-C contains Teaching Aptitude, while Section-D contains English/Sanskrit/Hindi Language Questions.

So the selection procedure is not so easy for any applicant to clear it without having enough knowledge and skills.

Steps To Check or Download Rajasthan BSTC Result Online

Step 1: Open the official website

Step 2: Click on “Result of Rajasthan BSTC Examination, 2020”

Step 3: Submit the valid details

Step 4: Now, your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download or take a printout of the Merit List or Result