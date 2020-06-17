Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020 check at www.rajresults.nic.in:

The Rajasthan Board has been going to declare the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020 on the official site www.rajresults.nic.in. The Rajasthan Education Board conducted the 12th board examination for the various stream such as Arts, Commerce, and Science in the month of March 2020. Now it is going to declare the result in the third week of May 2020. So the students who given this Rajasthan Board 12th exam they can check their exam on the official site.

BSER 12th Result 2020:

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is commonly known as BSER. It formed on 4th December 1957. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is located in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India. The Rajasthan School Education Board conduct various public and private schools affiliated with the Rajasthan Education Board. The main aim of this board to provide quality education for all students. The Rajasthan Education Board conduct the 10th and 12th class examination every year in the month of March. Rajasthan Board also holds the various test.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020:

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to declare the 12th exam result on the official site. So the eligible students check their exam results on the main portal at www.rajresults.nic.in. The Rajasthan Board 12th Class exam was conducted in the month of March 2020. And the result will be declared in the third week of May 2020. Students can check their results via roll number wise or name wise and date of birth.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020 – www.rajresults.nic.in:

There are more than 5 lakh students who appeared in the 12th class exam. After completion of the Board exam, students are eagerly waiting for that exam result. Students can check their result roll number wise, name wise, and date of birth wise. Here some instruction is given to the students to check their exam result. Therefore, students click on the official site at www.rajresults.nic.in. The result is very important for students. If the students are qualified for this exam, they can go to further studies and get admissions in the various courses of the colleges. Students will also be able to get their results through SMS and Email. To get more information about the Rajasthan Board 12th result in 2020 shown at below.

Name of the Board : Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER)

: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) Name of the Exam : Rajasthan Board 12th Exam 2020

: Rajasthan Board 12th Exam 2020 Rajasthan Board 12th exam date : The exam conducted in the month of March 2020.

: The exam conducted in the month of March 2020. Result Date of Rajasthan Board 12th Exam : The result will declare on the third week of May 2020.

: The result will declare on the third week of May 2020. Post Category: Rajasthan Board 12th Result from 2020

Steps to check the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020:

The Rajasthan Education Board is going to declare the result notification on the official site i.e. www.rajresults.nic.in. So the students who are looking in this examination they can check their result on the official site. Students follow the steps for checking the Rajasthan Board 12th Results 2020 given below.

First students visit the official site i.e. ray results.nic.in. Then search a link to the result “Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020” and click on that. Then enter your hall ticket roll number and click on the submit button. Now the result will be declared on your screen. Take a print out of Rajasthan Board 12th result for further use.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020

Official Site: www.rajresults.nic.in