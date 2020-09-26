Rajasthan Anandam Scheme 2020 to Make Community Outreach Mandatory in Higher Education

Rajasthan government will launch a scheme name Rajasthan Anandam scheme 2020. after listing the name of the scheme, all can assume that some of the benefits will be given to the citizen of the state from the government.

This scheme is based on another phenomenon. In every scheme, the government will provide benefits to the poor and needed citizens of India. Under this scheme, the students of the college will provide benefits to the poor people and the needed people of society. The student will get the satisfaction of the joy of giving.

This scheme is based on the ‘Joy of Giving’ phenomenon. This phenomenon is efficiently implemented in the scheme. We will get a detailed explanation of the scheme and how the students will achieve the phenomenon of ‘Joy of Giving’ will also understand.

About Rajasthan Anandam Scheme 2020:

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan state Shri. Ashok Gehlot will launch a scheme named Rajasthan Anandam Scheme 2020. As we have early told you that this scheme is based on the phenomenon of ‘Joy of giving.’ The students of various colleges and universities will enjoy this phenomenon and contribute to society.

The students will achieve the joy of giving phenomenon by giving the services to the needed community. They can teach poor students without any charges under this scheme. Rajasthan is the first state which has implemented this type of scheme in the state.

Rajasthan government is thinking of adding community service as a subject to the student. By giving the services in this subject, the student will earn the educational credit.

Effects of Rajasthan Anandam Scheme 2020:

Rajasthan government will be made the community services compulsory for the students of college and university. The Rajasthan government has also got permission from the various colleges and universities of the state to implement the scheme.

Almost 20 lakh students from the various colleges and universities will now give the service under this scheme. The students of the colleges and universities have to work under the scheme by doing welfare work for society.

However, the government will assign the work to the students, and accordingly, all the students have to complete their work on time. To implement this scheme effectively, the government talks to the colleges and universities to make this subject a part of the syllabus of the student’s education.

List of Projects in Rajasthan Anandam Scheme 2020

As we know that the government will give the task to the students under this scheme. The government can assign various types of task to the students. Here are some examples of the task that the government can be given to students.