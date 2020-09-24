Rajasthan 3rd Grade Sanskrit Teacher Recruitment Application form at rajsanskrit.nic.in:

The Rajasthan Sanskrit Department along with the Government of Rajasthan is offering their latest recruitment notification. The latest Rajasthan 3rd Grade Sanskrit Teacher Recruitment 2020 is available at the official site. There are around 1829 vacancies available for Sanskrit Teachers and for that candidates may apply for it.

Here vacant posts for Grade III as well as Level I are available and also other details regarding posts are available on the official portal. We are offering all essential features associated with the recruitment notification, and after reading it, eligible candidates may apply through the official portal.

More details for qualification and other criteria are also available at the official portal rajsanskrit.nic.in. Interested candidates must apply and complete all application procedures before the last date.

Total Vacancies: 1829 Posts

Name of Vacancies: Sanskrit Teacher – Grade III and Level I

Required Educational Qualification:

To apply for Sanskrit teacher jobs, interested candidates must have any of the following qualifications: Diploma in B.Ed/ D.Ed/ M.Ed or its equivalent. They should have their qualification certificate from a government recognized institute/ university.

For more details regarding educational qualification as well as equivalent courses, refer to the official notification.

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be between 18 to 35 years for successfully applying for the teaching posts offered here. Those who are from reserved categories are eligible for age relaxation based on their category. Age relaxation into candidates’ upper age is as per current government rules.

Selection Procedures:

The department might conduct different selection procedures such as Written Test (different level), Personal Interview, Document Verification, etc.

For Written Test, there will be Phase I, i.e., RTET/ REET, and Phase II, i.e., Merit List.

Rajasthan 3rd Grade Sanskrit Teacher Exam date:

After the RTET is successful, the authorities will release Merit List for shortlisted candidates. Those who are selected will get qualified and then they can appear for further selection procedures. Final procedures such as Personal Interview, Document Verification will commence.

Registration Fees:

It is mandatory to pay the registration fees to apply for this recruitment notification. Some fees are 100/- rupees which might vary based on a particular category. Even several category candidates might not have to pay some fees due to reserved category rules.

How To Apply for Rajasthan 3rd Grade Sanskrit Teacher Recruitment 2020:

To apply for Sanskrit Teacher posts, candidates need to visit the official portal. So for that go to the official site and then search for the official notification. After reading all the necessary instructions, go to Apply Online link. Start filling the form with the necessary details. Candidates need to enter their Qualification details. Enter your Personal details, as per requirements. At last, they will have to upload their signature and photograph As per guidelines, pay the registration fees through available modes of application. At last, click on the Submit button and get a print of the filled form. Keep it safe for further usage.

Important Dates:

Apply Online From the Date: 14th September 2020 Last Date for Applying Online: 13th October 2020 Last Date of Paying Fees: 13th October 2020

Apply Online Here For Rajasthan 3rd Grade Sanskrit Teacher Recruitment 2020

Download Official Notification

Official Site: www.rajsanskrit.nic.in