Rain & Zico reportedly appearing on Mnet’s ‘I-Land’ as the boy group trainees’ mentors

In response to media outlet experiences on Could 12, singer/actor Rain and Block B member/solo artist Zico can be becoming a member of Mnet‘s upcoming new boy group actuality program ‘I-Land‘, as mentors for the male trainees.

One insider acknowledged, “Rain and Zico can be serving in the roles of each efficiency judges and mentors for his or her hoobaes.” In the meantime, Mnet’s upcoming new boy group actuality program ‘I-Land’ is a collaboration challenge between CJ ENM and Large Hit Leisure, working collectively to debut a subsequent era, international Ok-Pop artist. The fact will cope with the detailed course of behind producing and making a Ok-Pop boy group, with actor Nam Goong Min internet hosting as the head narrator and storyteller.

Mnet’s ‘I-Land’ premieres this coming June.