Rain shows off incredible physique and dance skills in the latest Instagram update

Rain, who lately has made an look on MBC‘s ‘Hangout With Yoo‘ to deal with his ‘1 Gang a day’ meme, confirmed off his incredible physique and dance strikes in his latest Instagram update.

On Could 16, the solo artist and an actor up to date his Instagram that had followers’ jaws dropped. In the caption, he wrote, “Bringing again old-fashioned vibes. It is weekend so let’s do 7 Gang… #Hangout With Yoo”. The singer turns 38 this coming June however his extremely toned physique says 40 is the new 20.

Try his put up under and remember to tune in for the latest episode of ‘Hangout With Yoo’!