 Railway recruitment @ indianrail.gov.in for RRB & RRC jobs openings notification:

The railway board has uploaded the official Railway recruitment notification at indianrail.gov.in to select the right candidates for the job vacancies after the Railway recruitment process. So the candidate is informed to check the eligibility criteria from the online website to apply for the hiring process.
This is one of the great opportunities for job searching aspirants from various states. Indian railways department is going to conduct the recruitment process for various posts in the upcoming days. So the interested and eligible candidates who have the equivalent educational qualification can apply for the Railway hiring process from online indianrail.gov.in.
Indian Railways is one of the widely spread department with currently millions of employees all over the country. Being one of the largest public sectors in India, railways provide best wages and career to young aspirants. Mainly, there are 17 Railway Zones in India, as per following:
RRC Zone Names for Recruitment:
|RRC Zone Names
|RRC Zone Official website
|Central Railway (CR) Mumbai
|www.cr.indianrailways.gov.in
|East Central Railway (ECR) Hajipur
|www.ecr.indianrailways.gov.in
|East Coast Railway (ECOR) Bhubaneswar
|www.eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in
|Eastern Railway (ER) Kolkata
|www.er.indianrailways.gov.in
|Konkan Railway (KR)
|www.konkanrailway.com
|North Central Railway (NCR) Allahabad
|www.ncr.indianrailways.gov.in
|North East Frontier Railway (NFR) Guwahati
|www.nfr.indianrailways.gov.in
|North Eastern Railway (NER) Gorakhpur
|www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in
|North Western Railway (NWR) Jaipur
|www.nwr.indianrailways.gov.in
|Northern Railway (NR) New Delhi
|www.nr.indianrailways.gov.in
|South Central Railway (SCR) Secunderabad
|www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in
|South East Central Railway (SECR) Bilaspur
|www.secr.indianrailways.gov.in
|South Eastern Railway (SER) Kolkata
|www.ser.indianrailways.gov.in
|South Western Railway (SWR) Hubli
|www.swr.indianrailways.gov.in
|Southern Railway (SR) Chennai
|www.sr.indianrailways.gov.in
|West Central Railway (WCR) Jabalpur
|www.wcr.indianrailways.gov.in
|Western Railway (WR) Mumbai
|www.wr.indianrailways.gov.in
Since past 164 years (Since 1853) India Railways have continuously been providing rail services including lots of beneficiary services. Getting railway job is the dream of thousands of candidates because of its wages and other plans provided by the railway ministry.
For Indian Railways, the official Railway Recruitment Board, i.e., RRB conducts all the procedures regarding recruitments and so on. Railways vacancies are divided into different categories viz. Group A, Group B, Group C and Group D Cadre jobs in railway.
Under Ministry of Railway, RRB offers regular recruitment notifications in search of interested aspirants. For those who want railways jobs in India can get them with correct methods of practice and timely knowledge of current affairs. Experience combined with right schedule and desire, government jobs in Indian railways can achieve.
indianrail.gov.in Recruitment Apply Online Dates:
|Ongoing Indian Railway Recruitment
|Recruitment Name
|No. of Jobs
|Final Last Date
|Central Railway Recruitment
|Act Apprentices
|2526
|30-11-2020
|Eastern Railway Recruitment
|Trade Apprentice
|589
|08-05-2020
|NCR Recruitment
|Act Apprentice
|783
|15-08-2020
|North Eastern Recruitment
|Apprentice
|183
|30-11-2020
|Rail Safety Staff Recruitment
|Safety Staff
|1.82 Lakh
|Update Soon
|RPF Recruitment
|Male/Female Constable Jobs
|18852
|14-09-2020
|RRB JE Recruitment
|Junior Engineer Jobs
|1080+
|Update Soon
|RRB Latest Recruitment 2020
|Assistant Loco Pilots & Technician
|28801
|Update Soon
|RRB NTPC Recruitment
|Clerk, Station Master, etc.
|18080+
|Update Soon
|RRB SSE Recruitment
|Senior Section Engineer Jobs
|4800+
|Update Soon
|SER Recruitment 2020
|Goods Guard/Station Master
|810
|14-08-2020
|Southern Railway Recruitment
|Trade Apprentices
|858
|15-07-2020
|Western Railway Recruitment
|Trade Apprentice
|488
|17-12-2020
Also, Indian Railways is considering as one of the biggest employers in the world, on international levels. As mentioned above, each of the zones has their own widely spread area of Railways Tracks and has their headquarters located in some easily reached and famous city/ area.
Moreover, the Railway department comes under the Central Government which is why everyone is fascinated to get his/her jobs into it. Wages and payments of central government have constant increment on comparatively huge levels. Such stable, secure and peaceful jobs are everyone’s choice.
Every time, any of the recruitments related to the Railways is release, the RRB Railway Recruitment Board handles everything. Starting from the official notification released, application schedule, application procedures, selection procedures, application fees, other essential dates, commencement of screening procedures, results declaration, admit card release, short listing of selected candidates and much more comes under the RRB.
Railway Zone Names With Official Website:
|Railway Zone Names
|Zone wise Website
|RRB Allahabad
|www.rrbald.nic.in
|RRB Ahmedabad
|www.rrbahmedabad.Gov.In
|RRB Ajmer
|www.rrbajmer.org
|RRB Bhubaneshwar
|www.rrbbbs.gov.in
|RRB Bhopal
|www.rrbbpl.nic.in
|RRB Bilaspur
|www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
|RRB Bangalore
|www.rrbbnc.gov.in
|RRB Chennai
|www.rrbchennai.net
|RRB Chandigarh
|www.rrbcdg.gov.in
|RRB Guwahati
|www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
|RRB Jammu Srinagar (J&K)
|www.rrbjammu.nic.in
|RRB Gorakhpur
|www.rrbgkp.gov.in
|RRB Muzzafarpur
|www.rrbpatna.gov.in
|RRB Malda
|www.rrbmalda.gov.in
|RRB Kolkata
|www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
|RRB Patna
|www.rrbpatna.gov.in
|RRB Mumbai
|www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
|RRB Secunderabad
|www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
|RRB Ranchi
|www.rrbranchi.org
|RRB Siliguri
|www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in
|RRB Trivandrum
|www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
We’re offering latest government jobs in India along with upcoming RRB RRC job opening notifications. Enthusiasts can find here numerous railway recruitments and also they can search their related Zone Wise / Region Wise Railway Recruitment notifications here.
Also for those applicants who are not entirely aware of their RRB Online Application procedures, we are also providing stepwise description for applying online.
Most of the RRB RRC Jobs openings have the same format for selection procedures. All the applicants who apply for their Railway recruitment, need to prepare for the written test. It is because there is Two Stage in Written Test, i.e., Written Test Stage 1 and Written Test Stage 2.
Only after qualifying these written tests successfully, candidates can appear for further procedures. More selection procedures are Aptitude Test and Document Verification. Each of these procedures is important to get select for the final job allotment.
RRB Railway Vacancy 2020 Details:
Talking more about these written exams, they have particular syllabus/ exam pattern which candidates need to follow. At the time of recruitment notification released, candidates already get the overall idea regarding their written exam level and type. Some posts’ such as Grade C and D have comparatively lower level questions.
While some of the posts from Group A and Group B class, their merit is high to go up throughout each of the recruitment. So, candidates need to get prepared whenever they have a railway written test. Even in that, Stage I Exam has Objective Type questions, and Stage II Exam has Descriptive Type Questions.
The first paper is available in Regional/ English/ Hindi language but for the second paper, the language is only one, and you also have to answer into the same language.
Based on your performance in numerous selection procedures – your knowledge, skills, personality, etc. aspects are check. And after analyzing deeply, most suitable candidates are select, and they are to give the opportunity to make career in Railway department.
Not only the duty years are counted as the shining career but also other payments, bonus, pension and such plans are impressive. And it helps you for a very long time.
Indian Railway Recruitment Names and Categories:-
- IR Group ‘A’ Category Posts:
|Engineering Service Examination (ESE)
|IAS Allied Services
|Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS)
|Indian Railway Medical Services (IRMS)
|Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS)
|Indian Railway Protection Force (IRPF)
|Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE)
|Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE)
|Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME)
|Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineer (IRSSE)
|Indian Railway Stores Services (IRSS)
|Indian Railway Traffic Services (IRTS)
|Special Class Railway Apprentice (SCRA)
- IR Group ‘B’ Category Posts
|Depot Material Superintendent
|Junior Engineers
|Section Officers
- IR Group ‘C’ Category Posts
|Non-Technical Jobs
|Technical Jobs
|Assistant Station Master
|Civil
|Clerk
|Electrical
|Commercial Apprentice (CA)
|Mechanical
|Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk (ECRC)
|Signal
|Goods Guard
|Telecommunication
|Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist (JAA)
|Senior Clerk-cum-Typist
|Senior Time Keeper
|Ticket collector
|Traffic Apprentice (TA)
|Traffic Assistant
- IR Group ‘D’ Category Posts
|Assistant
|Gunman
|Helper
|Peon
|Safaiwala/ Safaiwali
|Tracker
|Trackman
As you all probably know, there are particular kinds of classes/ coaching are available in each of leading city. Even these days, small areas/ villages have such coaching classes through which candidates can get guidance and paper pattern ideas before the examination.
They make candidates’ minds stronger, and with such knowledge for the paper, chances are more for qualifying even hard paper.
Stay tuned for latest Railway Recruitment Jobs in India.
Official Site: www.indianrail.gov.in
The railway board also updates the RRB/RRC recruitment notification and schedule on the website. The selection process has uploaded for selecting the talented and eligible aspirants for the job vacancy. For more details check the online website of the railway board regularly.
Railway Recruitment board official notification 2020:
The selection processes will help the department for filling more than 1.5 lakh fresh candidates for the available jobs. So don’t waste time and also send your Railway application forms before the last date of the application form. The applications also attached with the required documents as well as online registration fee.
Important details
- Name of the board: railway recruitment board.
- Name of the posts: station master, technical assistant, ticket collector, manager and much more.
- Total vacancy: 1.5 lakhs.
- Application form: online mode.
- Exam date: will be announced.
- Website: www.indianrailways.gov.in
Latest Railway Jobs 2020 Eligibility Criteria:
Age limit
The Railway candidates who want to apply for the selection process will be aged between 18 years to 40 years at the time of application process. The age relaxation for the aspirants also provided as per the government rules and regulations.
You can check the online notification for checking the detailed information regarding the selection process at indianrail.gov.in.
Educational details
The Railway candidates should pass from any of the graduation/post-graduation, diploma, ITI, 10th, 12th or any other educational courses from any of the recognized institution or university.
|Railway Recruitment Qualification
|Number of Recruitment
|Under Graduation (UG)
|1500
|Post Graduation (PG)
|7589
|MBA/ MCA/ M.Tech/ M.Com
|4775
|Engineering
|25687
|Diploma
|45864
|B.Tech/ BCA/ B.Com/ BBA/ B.Sc/ BA
|4257
|10th/ 12th pass
|87000
The educational qualification details also updated along with the Railway official notification along with the other particulars.
Selection process
The candidates who have applied from the online mode are informed to attend the selection process conducted by the authority as per the recruitment schedule.
The selection process also includes
- Written exam
- Personal interview
- Merit list
- Document verification
Salary package
The selected candidates will get the salary range as per the authority standard. You can check the salary package from the official website as well as from the notification booklet.
Application fee
The Railway aspirants are requested to send their application forms along with the registration fee. The application fee can also attach along with the registration form to submit the form. The application fee without the fee will not consider for the selection process.
Syllabus/ exam pattern/ previous papers
The candidates also requested to download the Railway Recruitment syllabus/ Railway Recruitment paper pattern/ Railway Recruitment previous year papers from the Railway Recruitment online website. The documents uploaded in the PDF format with a separate file. The syllabus will help the candidates to prepare for the selection exam. You can also get the previous year merit list and Railway Recruitment cutoff mark as well from the website.
How to apply for Railway recruitment at online mode
The steps to send the Railway Recruitment online application forms are listed below with simple and easy instructions. So the aspirants are instructed to follow this steps to complete the registration process.
- First, go to the online website indianrail.gov.in.
- Now open the link and read the instructions carefully.
- Then enter the details as per the required format within the suitable column.
- Now enter the application fee details and attach the necessary documents.
- Check the form once and then submit it on online.
- Finally, take a copy of your Railway Recruitment reference at indianrail.gov.in.