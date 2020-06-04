Railway NWR Recruitment 2020 Station Master, Loco Pilot Vacancies at rrcjaipur.in:

The Railway Recruitment Board is declaring its latest Railway NWR Recruitment 2020 through its official portal rrcjaipur.in. The North Western Railway Region is offering Station Master, Loco Pilot, and many more vacancies here.

NWR is one of the famous regions; hence a number of candidates must be applying for the Railway NWR Recruitment 2020. Official recruitment rrcjaipur.in the notification is available at the official portal containing all the essential details. Also here we are offering numerous vacancies for different posts into the Railway department.

Read all these details first and then eligible candidates may apply for their relevant posts through the online mode. Moreover, applicants must complete the application procedures before the last date. To receive the latest notifications, refer to the RRC web portal rrcjaipur.in.

Railway NWR Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 307 Posts

Name Wise Vacancies:

Assistant Loco Pilot: 159 Posts

Station Master: 57 Posts

Goods Guard: 47 Posts

Tech Grade III (Signal): 13 Posts

Clerk cum Typist: 11 Posts

Ticket Examiner: 10 Posts

Junior Engineer (Signal, P.Way): 05 Posts

Commercial Clerk: 02 Posts

Stenographer (Hindi): 01 Post

Pharmacist Grade III: -1 Post

Staff Nurse: 01 Post

Required Educational Qualification:

Each of these vacancies requires different education as well as skills. Candidates with SSC, Inter, Degree, PG qualification are allowed. As per the qualification, they may apply for their relevant posts for the Railway NWR Recruitment 2020.

For each post wise educational details, go to the official notification rrcjaipur.in and get more information.

Age Limit:

For applying to this recruitment notification, interested candidates’ age should be less than 42 years old. Those who belong to SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen etc. reserved categories; they will get age relaxation into their upper age limit.

Registration Fees:

For successfully applying to your desired post, you need to complete payment details. For each post as well as category, some costs are different. So, candidates need to visit the official notification for registration fees and payment modes details.

Selection Procedures:

There will be various selection methods to determine the eligibility of candidates. For that, Railway authorities will soon declare their schedule for Written Test, Skill Test, Medical Test, Interview and Document Verification.

Numerous selection procedures are necessary to select the most eligible candidates. Hence it is essential that all those who have applied, attend each of these proceedings. At last, well performed and able ones shall get the jobs.

Moreover, for various procedures, the Railway Recruitment Board shall release the merit list. Those, whose name is present in the list, will get their jobs.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates, who start their jobs into the Railway NWR, will get their salary as per below:

Station Master: 4200/- rupees (Level-6)

Junior Engineer (Signal): 4200/- rupees (Level-6)

Junior (P. Way): 4200/- rupees (Level-6)

Staff Nurse: 4600/- rupees (Level-7)

Clerk cum Typist: 1900/- rupees (Level-2)

Assistant Loco Pilot: 1900/- rupees (Level-2)

Grade III (Signal): 1900/- rupees (Level-2)

Ticket Examiner: 2000/- rupees (Level-3)

Commercial Clerk: 2000/- rupees (Level-3)

Stenographer (Hindi): 2400/- rupees (Level-4)

Pharmacist Grade III (Medical): 2800/- rupees (Level-5)

Goods Guard: 2800/- rupees (Level-5)

Steps To Apply Railway NWR Recruitment 2020:

To apply, go to the official portal, i.e., rrcjaipur.in Search for the “Latest News and Events” Section. Various latest links are available. Search for this official recruitment notification. Read all the details carefully. Then GO to the “Online Application” link. Enter your educational, personal, etc. details. At last, click on the Submit button. And get the print of the filled form. Complete all procedures before the last date.

Official Site: www.rrcjaipur.in