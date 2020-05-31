RailTel Recruitment 2020 For Manager Engineer Vacancies at railtelindia.com

The RailTel Corporation of India Limited, New Delhi is offering its latest RailTel Recruitment 2020 here. The recruitment is offering various vacancies through the RailTel official portal railtelindia.com. There are around 131 vacancies for numerous posts.

RailTel Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization RailTel Corporation of India Limited Name of the Region Delhi Posts Name Assistant Engineer

Senior Manager

Assistant General Manager No. of Vacancies 131 Posts Application Fees For General/ OBC: 200/- Rupees

For SC/ ST/ PWD: 100/- Rupees Job Category Railway Jobs Examination date Update soon Work Location Anywhere in India Pay Scale For Assistant Engineer Posts: Rs.20,000/-

For Assistant General Manager Posts:

Rs. 29,100 – 54,500/-

For Senior Manager Posts: Rs.24,900 – 50,500/- Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website railtelindia.com

RailTel Recruitment Notification 2020:

This recruitment notification has Engineer and Manager posts for various Grade Wise vacancies. Interested candidates may apply for their preferred jobs for such a leading department of India. There are assistants as well as Senior vacancies also available.

For all these posts, we are offering essential qualification criteria. Interested candidates may apply after reading all these details. For more details, refer to the official notification railtelindia.com and get more details from it. Also, applicants should complete all the application procedures before the last date.

RailTel Recruitment 2020 Details:

RailTel Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Assistant Engineer 68 Senior Manager 37 Assistant General Manager 08 Total No. of Vacancies 131 Posts

RailTel Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

To apply for RailTel Recruitment 2020 aspirants’ age should be from 18 to 38 years to apply. Candidates belonging to various reserved categories will receive age relaxation. For age relaxation as per the different posts, refer to the official notification and get details.

Required Educational Qualification:

As per different posts, candidates should have their qualifications form specific degrees and subjects. Each post wise qualification details are as below:

For Assistant Engineer Posts:

Interested candidates must have obtained their Diploma in Engineering with related subjects from a government recognized institute or university.

Interested candidates must have obtained their Diploma in Engineering with related subjects from a government recognized institute or university. For Manager Posts:

Candidates should have their B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc along with related subjects as per the posts they want to apply. They must have obtained their degree from a government recognized institute or Also, they should have their degree on a regular basis college.

Candidates should have their B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc along with related subjects as per the posts they want to apply. They must have obtained their degree from a government recognized institute or Also, they should have their degree on a regular basis college. For more details, go to the official portal railtelindia.com and check the official notification.

Registration Fees:

For this recruitment notification, candidates need to pay the registration fees so that they can complete all the application procedures. For Unreserved and Reserved categories, a number of fees are different as per below details:

For General/ OBC Candidates: 200/- rupees

For SC/ ST/ PWD Candidates: 100/- rupees

To know more about registration fees’ modes of payment, refer to the railtelindia.com official notification and get further details.

Selection Procedures:

Different selection procedures shall conduct for different posts. RailTel officials shall conduct all these selection procedures. There will be Written Test, Computer Test, Personality Test, and Documentation. After procedures are over, they will release Merit List.

Merit list contains the names of those candidates who are final for the jobs. To get selected, candidates need to prepare for these tests. The official site contains all the details regarding upcoming selection procedures.

For Written Test, they shall soon release Test info such as Paper Pattern, Exam Schedule, Syllabus, Total Marks, Admit Card, and so on.

RailTel Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale:

After all the selection procedures are over, candidates will get their call letters, and they can start their jobs ob a regular basis. Salary details for each post are:

For Assistant Engineer Posts: 20,000/- rupees

For Assistant General Manager Posts: 29,100 – 54,500/-. rupees

For Senior Manager Posts: Rs. 24,900 – 50,500/- rupees

Important Dates:

RailTel Recruitment 2020 Important Dates RailTel Recruitment 2020 Starting Date – RailTel Recruitment 2020 Last date – RailTel Recruitment 2020 Exam Date Update Soon RailTel Recruitment 2020 Result Date Update Soon

Address:

Regd. Office:

6th Floor, Tower-III,

Delhi Technology Park,

Shastri Park,

Delhi-110053

Steps To Apply for RailTel Recruitment 2020:

For online application to RailTel Recruitment 2020, go to the official site railtelindia.com At the Home Page, search for the “Careers” link. Go to that link and search for the “Technical Personnel Vacancy 2020 Notification” link. A new link will open. Read all the instructions from the official notification. After reading, go to Apply Online Link. Candidates need to Log On to apply for this recruitment. Fill out all the mandatory details. Upload required educational documents with your Signature and Photograph. Pay registration fees. And click on Submit Button. At last, get a print of the form.

Official Site: www.railtelindia.com