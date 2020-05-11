NEWS

Raiden and EXO’s Chanyeol release 2nd MV teaser for ‘Yours’ featuring Changmo and Lee Hi

Raiden and Chanyeol have launched a second music video teaser for their upcoming collaboration!

On Could 11 KST, SM Leisure unveiled yet one more music video teaser for “Yours.” Within the clip, Raiden is seen taking part in an electrical guitar as Chanyeol sings together with the intense pattern of the tune’s hook.

In the meantime, each Changmo and Lee Hi are additionally featured on the monitor.

Try the teaser above, and keep tuned for the complete music video when it drops on Could 12.

