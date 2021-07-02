Radhe Full Hindi Movie Download For Free Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Moviesda and Tamilrockers

Radhe Full Movie Download For Free Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Moviesda and Tamilrockers

The film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai includes action, crime, and thriller. In the film Radhe, ACP Rajveer has taken down the dangerous gangster Gani Bhai.

After that, ACP Rajveer is trying to search for the wealthiest man who is secretly operating the crime syndicate. ACP Rajveer wants to catch him.

If we see the detailed storyline of the film Radhe, it includes drug mafia is increasing in India day by day. And because of that, youngsters are getting addicted to drugs, which is very harmful to their lives.

Now, the Mumbai police want to take down all the illegal drug activities. So, they called a suspended officer named Radhe and get him back on duty.

The Mumbai police get him back to clean the city. Radhe soon joins, and at the start, he makes two rival groups.

One group of Dagdu Dada and another one of Dilwar. Radhe asks them to join his hand because they all are against the drug business.

Radhe also asks them to help him to clean the city. Radhe’s reporting officer is ACP Avinash Abhyankar, and he is very funny.

He takes the credits of Radhe. On the other side, Radhe is in love with his sister named Dia. Rana is a drug lord and landed in Mumbai.

He forces people to supply and sell drugs. Now, he wants to kill Dilwar. So, he appoints Dilwar’s brother named Mansoor to kill Dilwar. Later, Radhe finds the drug lord Rana, and after that, the long race between them starts.

Prabhu Deva directed the film Radhe. It was produced by Salman Khan, Zee Studios, Sohail Khan, Nikhil Namit, and Atul Agnihotri.

The film Radhe was written by Vijay Maurya. Radhe is one of the most popular films on Zee5. It is also a much-awaited film.

The film Radhe is based on a South Korean action thriller film named The Outlaws by Kang Yoon-sung. It was released in 2017.

A. C. Mugil and Vijay Maurya did the screenplay of the famous film Radhe. The film Radhe starring Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda.

The film Radhe was made under Zee Studios, Reel Life Production Private Limited, Sohail Khan Productions, and Salman Khan Films.

Zee Studios, Zee5, and Zee Plex distributed the film Radhe. Sanchit Baltara and Ankit Balhara gave the background score in the film Radhe.

Sajid-Wajid, Himesh Reshammiya, and Devi Sri Prasad composed the songs in the film Radhe. Ayananka Bose completed the cinematography of the film Radhe.

The film Radhe was edited by Ritesh Soni. The length of the popular film Radhe is 114 minutes. The box office has collected around 18.28 crores.

There are a total of four songs in the film Radhe. It includes Seeti Maar, Radhe – Title Track, Dil De Diya, and Zoom Zoom. Shabbir Ahmed, Sajid Khan, and Kunaal Vermaa gave the lyrics for the soundtracks in the film Radhe.

The music album of the film Radhe was composed by Himesh Reshammiya, Sajid-Wajid, and Devi Sri Prasad. The music album of the film Radhe was recorded in 2020, and it was released on 4th May 2021.

The album of the film Radhe was made by Zee Music Company. There is no update about the second part of the film Radhe. If we get any update about the film Radhe, we will update it here.

Let’s talk about the cast of the recently-released film Radhe.

Radhe Cast:

See the cast of the popular film Radhe below.

Salman Khan as Radhe Disha Patani as Diya Abhyankar Randeep Hooda as Rana Pravin Tarde as Dagdu Dada Darshan Jariwala as D.I.G. Siddhartha Jadhav as Ranjeet Mawani Bharath Srinivasan as Sarvesh Gautam Gulati as Girgit Govind Namdev as I.G. Ramesh Patil VJ Andy as Jazz, a photographer Vijay Singh as Ali Sangay Tsheltrim as Lota Arjun Kanungo as Mansoor Ihana Dhillon as Nasreen, Mansoor’s wife Shawar Ali as Vipul Shah Vishwajeet Pradhan as ACP Arjun Pravesh Rana as Heeralal Shubhankar Tripathi as Mannu Kamaal Malik as Landlord Aaryan Arora as Sumeet Sumit Chandra as News Reporter Shruti Bisht as Sumeet’s sister Parveen Kaur as Sumeet’s mother Mitansh Lulla as Azaan Micky Makhija as Mumbai Police Commissioner Salim Baig as Nizamuddin Ajay Singh as Crime Branch Officer Sudhanshu Pandey as Dilawar Nancy Jain as Sairah Megha Akash as Nikisha Jackie Shroff as ACP Avinash Abhyankar Sanjeev Sharma as Crime Branch Officer

Let’s see the release date of the film Radhe.

Radhe Release Date:

The film Radhe was released on 13th May 2021 on the OTT platform Zee5. It was also released on Zee Plex. The film Radhe was released in the Hindi language.

The film Radhe was set to release on 22nd May 2020. It was about to releases theatrically, but it was changed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shooting of the film Radhe was started in November 2019 and was completed in October 2020.

The popular film Radhe was announced in October 2019. The shooting of the film Radhe was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Radhe.

Radhe Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the film Radhe below. It was released on 22nd April 2021 by Zee studios. Let’s watch it.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.