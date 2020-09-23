Rabi Crops MSP 2020-21 – Check Minimum Support Prices of Rabi Crops to be Marketed in 2021-22

Nowadays, In India, the COVID-19 pandemic is ignored, and the bills passed in parliament are more in the news. The parliament of India has passed a new agriculture bill. The bill is facing many controversies against its formation.

Through this bill, the government allows the farmer of the nation to sell their product at any part of the nation. This is the main controversial statement of the bill. The opposition party opposes the provision of the bill that will allow the farmer of the country to sell their product anywhere in the country.

They make many controversial statements against the bills. Concerning that, many countries come in the strike position against passing the bill in the parliament. However, the government is giving clear statements towards the bill.

Rabi crops MSP 2020-21:

To increase the price of the MSP for the crops, the main of the government behind the increase in price is to give the message to the farmer of the nation that with the use of a new bill, the old system of MSP will not be destroyed. However, the government has increased the MSP for the crops.

That means the government will purchase products from the farmer at the increased MSP. This will help the farmer to increase the income. This step will also help the government to achieve its goal of double the farmer income by the year 2022. However, in this pandemic, the situation of the farmer is terrible.

By announcing this MSP with increased price, the government wanted to do work in the welfare of farmers of the nation. Rabi crop is cultivated in the winter and harvested in the spring season. This new price of MSP will be implemented in the Rabi marketing season 2021-22.

The MSP prices are set as the farmer of the nation will get approximately 50% profit. Here, we are publishing all the information about the Rabi crops increase price MSP. We will give you the name of the crop, and then we will compare the MSP of the year 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The price of wheat in 2020-21 is 1925 per quintal, and the year 2021-22 will be 1975 per quintal. We can calculate the total increase in MSP is Rs.50. The price of Barley in the year 2020-21 is 1525 per quintal, and the year 2021-22 will be 1600 per quintal.

We can calculate the total increase in MSP is Rs.75. The price of Gram in the year 2020-21 is 4875 per quintal, and the year 2021-22 will be 5100 per quintal. We can calculate the total increase in MSP is Rs.225.

The price of Masur in the year 2020-21 is 4800 per quintal, and the year 2021-22 will be 5100 per quintal. We can calculate the total increase in MSP is Rs.300. The price of Rapeseed and mustard in the year 2020-21 is 4425 per quintal, and the year 2021-22 will be 4650 per quintal.

We can calculate the total increase in MSP is Rs.225. The price of safflower in the year 2020-21 is 5215 per quintal, and the year 2021-22 will be 5327 per quintal. We can calculate the total increase in MSP is Rs.112.

Total Returns to Farmers Over Production:

The government has announced this MSP for the betterment of the farmer of the nation. As expected, this price will definitely help the farmer to sell their crop at a high price. We are calculating the approx profit that will happen due to this MSP to the farmer of the nation as the before and after the cost of the crop is mentioned above.

We can say the total benefits in the wheat crop is about 106%. By selling the Rapeseed & mustard on increased MSP, the farmer will get benefits approximately 93%. This way, we can count the total benefits that will occur to the farmer by applying this increased MSP that is announced by the government of India.