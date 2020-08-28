R. Kelly confined for his safety after attack by another inmate

R. Kelly was placed in solitary confinement after being attacked in jail by another inmate and according to the artist’s attorney, it is a security measure.

According to TMZ, some police sources claim that the incident occurred recently inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, where Kelly was sitting on his bed when another inmate entered his cell and began beating him.

According to sources, the inmate attacked him because he was angry that the detention center was closed a couple of times, largely because of Kelly’s demonstrations outside the jail.

“I understand that whenever there is a protest by R. Kelly outside of the jail, they close the entire facility.

“When they do this, the prisoners don’t get their visitors, they don’t shower, things like that and as they are sporadic in themselves, there is a lot of anger. So they are penalizing everyone at the facility because people are protesting in support of Kelly, ”attorney Steven Greenberg said during a brief interview.

The fight did not last long and it is not clear whether another prisoner or guards broke it up. Sources say Kelly was examined by a doctor, who determined the singer was fine … with no broken bones or serious injuries.

“I’m still very worried because for sure this time the guards were able to quickly stop something from happening, but what if someone walks into your cell with a knife or something? Or are the guards busy doing something else?

“That’s the only place they can protect it, we were lucky this time, but who can say next time?” Greenberg said.

Kelly is awaiting trial on a series of child sexual abuse charges and has repeatedly asked the courts to release him amid the coronavirus pandemic, but all of those requests have been rejected.