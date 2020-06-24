QuickTake feature hits iPhone XR, XS and XS Max with iOS 14

Screenshot: Sarah Tew / CNET



On Monday June 22, during the start of his 2020 WWDC Apple announced iOS 14, the new version of the iPhone operating system that will add many new features, including the integration of the QuickTake function for the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max.

QuickTake is a feature that debuted with the iPhone 11 in September 2019 and allows you to record video by pressing and holding the shutter button in photo mode, without having to change the camera mode. Apple also added a new feature that will allow you to capture videos in QuickTake mode by simply pressing the button to decrease the volume. iOS 14 will also add the option to capture burst photos by long pressing the volume up button.

iOS 14 comes with many new features in the interface and also in native applications like Messages. The operating system will begin its availability process with a beta version for developers and later it will arrive in a public beta for those interested. Apple did not give the specific date, but the official and global launch for iOS 14 will be in the fall.

You can read all the news of the operating system in our roundup.

Watch iOS 14, with widgets and split screen [fotos] To see photos