Quick Charge 5 allows you to charge a cell phone in just 15 minutes

Qualcomm introduced the new generation of its fast charge this Monday, July 27 and calls it Quick Charge 5.

The new technology will reach different cell phones in the third quarter of 2020 and will allow them to have a load of more than 100W (100 watts).

Quick Charge 5 is initially supported on Snapdragon 800 series processors such as Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 865 Plus, and other chips premium from Qualcomm. However, the company hopes that over time this technology will also reach the 700 and 600 series.

The biggest benefit of Quick Charge 5 is undoubtedly the ability to charge a cell phone with a 4,500mAh battery in just 15 minutes. Plus, in just 5 minutes you could charge 50 percent of the phone.

In addition, Qualcomm says that Quick Charge 5 is “70 percent more efficient” than Quick Charge 4. Also, the company says that it works in temperature conditions 10 degrees Celsius cooler than its predecessor. This would allow for more security, and the company also put in place a new system that identifies the capacity of the adapters and accessories to ensure that they do not present problems.

Quick Charge is undoubtedly the most widely implemented fast charging technology through all kinds of cell phones and manufacturers today, including Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, Sony and others. Qualcomm says there are currently more than 1,200 kinds of cell phones, accessories and controls that use some generation of Quick Charge.

Finally, the company revealed that Xiaomi will be one of the first companies to launch a cell phone with Quick Charge 5.