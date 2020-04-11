Quibi’s Flipped Cast Guide: Where You Know The Actors From

Who’s within the Quibi film Flipped, and the place have you ever seen them earlier than? Directed by Ryan Case, the chapter by chapter manufacturing follows two misfits who develop a renovation-themed actuality present and find yourself working for pleasant gangsters. Flipped launched in April 2020 as a part of the Quibi launch lineup.

In Flipped, Jann and Cricket Melfi dream of higher lives after dropping their jobs. After hate-watching a actuality collection known as “Execs and Connellys,” the couple start their very own renovation venture, “Flip It & Gone with Cricket and Jann,” solely to study that they mounted up an deserted meth lab owned by Mexican cartel members. Now compelled to play a sport known as “Repair It or Die,” the Melfis resolve to simply do the work whereas being trustworthy about their opinions. Produced by Humorous or Die, Flipped on Quibi was written by Damon Jones and Steve Mallory.

Flipped stars a few community TV veterans in the principle roles. As well as, two big-name performers painting a strong Mexican couple. Here is a solid and character information for Flipped on Quibi.

Will Forte And Kaitlin Olson As Jann And Cricket Melfi

Will Forte stars as Jann Melfi, a self-proclaimed artist who views himself as an mental, even when his on-camera commentaries do not all the time make sense. Forte is a former Saturday Evening Reside solid member and is finest identified for starring in The Final Man on Earth.

Kaitlin Olson c0-stars as Cricket, a lady who needs issues completed the fitting means or by no means. Since 2005, Olson has portrayed Deandra “Candy Dee” Reynolds in It is All the time Sunny in Philadelphia. She additionally voiced Future in Discovering Dory and lately reprised her function as Becky in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10.

The Flipped Supporting Cast

Andy Garcia as Rumualdo Vasco: Diego’s boss. Andy Garcia earned an Oscar nomination for portraying Vincent Mancini in The Godfather Half III. He additionally portrayed Terry Benedict in Ocean’s Eleven and its sequels, and he most lately appeared as Michael in Fashionable Love season 1.

Eva Longoria as Fidelia: Rumualdo’s spouse. Eva Longoria is understood for starring as Gabrielle Solis in Determined Housewives. She additionally portrayed Charlotte Frost in Empire and Elena Márquez in Dora and the Misplaced Metropolis of Gold.

Arturo Castro as Diego: A Mexican gangster who hires the Melfis. Arturo Castro is finest identified for portraying Jaime Castro in Broad Metropolis. He is additionally appeared in Billy Lynn’s Lengthy Halftime Stroll and Silicon Valley.

Jerry O’Connell as Chazz Connelly: A co-host of “Execs and Connellys.” As a baby actor, Jerry O’Connell portrayed Vern Tessio within the ’80s traditional Stand By Me and has additionally appeared in supporting roles in Jerry Maguire, Scream 2, and Billions.

Rebecca Romijin as Tiffany Connelly: A co-host of “Execs and Connellys.” Rebecca Romijin portrayed Mystique within the first iteration of the X-Males franchise and at the moment voices Lois Lane for DC Universe Animated Unique Films.

David Douglas as Carl: A development employee who builds the Melfi’s wine cellar. David Douglas has appeared in La La Land, Westworld season 1, and Barry season 2.

