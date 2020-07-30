Quibi: Series and films that arrive with its launch

Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images



Quibi, which alludes to “quick bites“and which translates as small fragments, is the new entertainment platform by streaming which hit the US market on April 6 under two monthly subscription plans: $ 5 with commercials and $ 8 without commercials.

The point of distinction between Quibi and other platforms streaming is its content. Its star-studded shows lasting 10 minutes or less can be viewed only on phones or mobile devices. This new platform will feature 175 original programs in its first year, which will be divided into the categories of Movies, Without Scripts and Documentaries, and Daily Essentials.

Movies, series and documentaries available on April 6

In the movies and series section is Flipped, a series in which a couple, Will Forte (The Last Man On Earth) y Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) they find a fortune hidden in the walls of their house by making a kind of reality show home renovation. There is also the thriller of action Most Dangerous Game, starring Liam Hemsworth (The games of hunger), the series Survive starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) y the drama When the Streetlights Go On, starring Queen Latifah.

In the series section without hyphens is Chrissy’s Court starring the influence and television model Chrissy Teigen and her mother, Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen; cooking competition Dishmantled; la serie LGBTQ Gayme Show!; y the Serie Gone Mental with Lior It will feature celebrities like Ben Stiller, Rob Gronkowski, James Corden and Zooey Deschanel. Other series that fall into this category are Memory Hole, Murder House Flip, Nikki Fre$h, Singled Out, Skrrt with Offset, Thanks A Million, The Sauce y Punk’d.

Among the documentaries that will be released with the launch of the platform are &Music, which will feature the participation of Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Ozzy Osbourne and several other artists; the documentary Fierce Queens narrado por Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show); the LeBron James documentary I Promise; y other titles more like NighGowns, Prodigy, Run This City, Shape of Pasta and You Ain’t Got These.

Quibi also has a news section from BBC News, The Weather Channel, NBC News and ESPN, among others. And for Latinos living in the United States – and who speak English – there are the Pulso News and For the Cultura news programs, both on Telemundo.

On April 13 more series will be added such as: Agua Donkeys, The Stranger, #FreeRashawn, 50 States of Fright, Elba v Block, Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand and Fight Like a Girl. April 20 will premiere Dummy and Iron Sharpens Iron and the April 27 Cup of Joe and Floored will be added to the list of titles available within Quibi.

If you want to see any of these series, you can take advantage of the 90-day free trial for those who subscribe before April 20.

