Quibi reaches a highly competitive streaming market

This April 6 Quibi arrives, the anticipated video service based on short content made to be consumed on mobile devices.

Created by media mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg and led by Meg Whitman – former CEO of eBay and Hewlett Packard Enterprise – the service includes an impressive roster of collaborators and talents, including Sophie Turner (game of Thrones), Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz, Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen, among many others, in addition to agreements with media such as BBC News, ESPN and the comedy site Funny or Die.

The Quibi service will cost $ 4.99, with ads, and $ 7.99, without ads. Currently, for a limited time, the service offers 90 days free (in addition, T-Mobile offers a subscription free to your customers).

Quibi: 11 programs to watch on the short video streaming service



Quibi lands on a saturated market which is led by Netflix, the service based in Los Gatos, California. Netflix plans to spend about $ 17 billion on content this year. In addition to Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, CBS All Access and, soon, Peacock and HBO Max compete for the audience’s gaze. (CNET en Español and CBS All Access are both part of ViacomCBS).

Quibi plans release about 175 shows and 8,500 episodes programming during your first year. The chapters in Quibi are between 5 minutes and 8 minutes, and in most cases one will be released every week, similar to what Disney Plus did. Unlike Disney and Apple services – which have limited content or defined by franchises such as Marvel or Pixar – Quibi will launch content in all kinds of genres (comedy, drama, reality shows, competitions, sports, etc.) style of how Netflix currently works.

Quibi’s content is designed for mobile devices based on a technology the company calls Turnstyle, which allows videos to be viewed well in both landscape and portrait formats, whatever the consumer’s preference.

Other characters involved in the generation of content for the platform are Peter Farrelly, Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, Demi Lovato, Will Smith, Laura Dern, Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks, Zac Efron, Bill Murray, Idris Elba, Anna Kendrick, Joe Jonas, Kendal Jenner and Don Cheadle.

Quibi hopes that this huge roster of personalities will help him attract the competitive attention that is divided in a saturated market.

You can download the Quibi app in the App Store or Google Play Store.