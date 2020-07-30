Quibi re-releases the Punk’d series in Fortnite’s virtual cinema

which



Quibi, the new streaming entertainment platform, Makes Its Fortnite Debut With Series Re-Release Punk’d at the Fortnite virtual cinema.



The revival of the heavy prank series Punk’d, in which Chance the Rapper is the host and producer of the show, was performed in the world of Fortnite, so as of 5 pm Eastern Time (ET) on April 10, and for 24 hours, users will be able to Watch the series at the Risky Reels virtual drive-in at Fortnite. The cinema is to the left of Finca Frenesí and can be easily identified by the cinema screen.

This is not the first premiere that takes place in this virtual cinema, since in December, Disney released a clip of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The subscription of Quibi is priced at $ 4.99 or $ 7.99 a month, depending on whether the version with or without advertisements is chosen, respectively. You can download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store, and take advantage of the 90-day free trial if you register before April 20.

