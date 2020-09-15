Quibi raises another $ 750 million within a month of its launch

which



which, a service of streaming The star-studded mobile subscription program that will stream short videos and is expected to launch in April raised $ 750 million in its second round of funding, the company said Tuesday. Quibi had already garnered attention after raising $ 1 billion in its first round of funding, in addition to backing from major Hollywood studios. In total, Quibi already totals US $ 1.75 billion.

The influx of cash will give the company more time to advance its unconventional strategy of producing very expensive programming for an untested format: video series of 10 minutes or less that can only be viewed on the phone or mobile devices.

The reinforcement of Quibi comes in the middle of a parade of launches of new services of streamingas tech and media giants scramble to define the future of video entertainment. Also face the initial competition of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Peacock and HBO MaxQuibi is also competing for subscription money against established players like Netflix. Not to mention, Quibi will have to compete for public attention against YouTube, the original short video specialist online with a free service that already has more than 2 billion viewers each month.

The second round of funding included new numbers of existing and new investors, including studios, technology companies, strategic partners and financial investors, Quibi said, though he did not mention any in particular.

The initial round of funding included the big Hollywood studios in addition to Goldman Sachs.

Quibi’s launch is scheduled for April 6, with an ad-free membership cost of US $ 8 per month, and US $ 5 per month to subscribe to the ad-supported service.

