Quibi programming can be seen on TV: report

Quibi, the new entertainment platform by streaming He exclusively told Reuters that from May users will be able to stream the platform’s content to the television. Unlike other services, Quibi is characterized in that its short series were created specifically to be viewed on mobile devices.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, one of the founders of Quibi, spoke to Reuters, noting that some users with access to the platform complained about not being able to watch Quibi programming on their televisions.

The platform was launched on April 6 in the United States and Canada, and according to Katzenberg the Quibi app has already been downloaded 2.7 million times. The producer rated the number of downloads as “encouraging”, considering that it is a new service that is not associated with any known brand.

To date, the most watched programs within Quibi is the thriller starring Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games), called Most Dangerous Game; the show Chrissy’s Court, starring model and influencer Chrissy Teigen, as well as heavy prank show Punk’d, the comedy Flipped and the series Survive: The Quibi Movie with Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones, starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones).

Quibi is available under two monthly subscription plans: $ 4.99, with commercials, and $ 7.99, without commercials. However, the platform did offer a 90-day free trial for users who registered on its website before April 20.

