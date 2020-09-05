Quibi: Prices, series, movies and everything about the new streaming platform

James Martin / CNET



Quibi is a platform for streaming that was born under the premise that millennials They consume more and more video content on the Internet but of short duration. In fact, the name Quibi refers to “quick bites“, which is translated as small fragments and that is why the chapters of his series will last 10 minutes or less.

Based in Hollywood, California, Quibi was created under the leadership of television producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and seasoned tech executive Meg Whitman. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Whitman said that Quibi is not a type of Facebook Watch nor is it a Snapchat or Instagram TV, but a platform that seeks to have “the quality [de contenido] from HBO “with Spotify portability.

Here we tell you everything you need to know about this service streaming Of video.

When is it released and how much does it cost?

Quibi launched in the United States on April 6, 2020 and is available under two monthly subscription plans: US $ 4.99 with commercials and US $ 7.99 without commercials. However, the platform offers a 90-day free trial for those users who register on its website before April 20.

At its launch, Quibi will have ads from heavy hitters, including Google, PepsiCo., Anheuser-Busch, T-Mobile, Walmart and Taco Bell, Meg Whitman, the co-founder of Quibi, said during a presentation in Las Vegas in the framework of CES 2020.

Quibi will arrive first in North America and other Anglo-Saxon countries, and then launch globally.

How will Quibi be seen?

Quibi’s content is intended to be viewed on mobile devices, so it cannot be viewed on television, since the platform’s programs are made to adapt to the mobile screen. The creators indicated that at the beginning they will focus only on mobile devices and then they will make the leap to other platforms.

Quibi has an application that is already available in the Apple App Store and you can register in the Google Play Store for when the app becomes available.

What content will there be in Quibi?

This new platform by streaming will feature 175 original shows in its first year, which will be divided into the categories of Movies, Unscripted and Documentaries, and the Daily Essentials. According to Quibi, the platform will add more than three hours of content daily.

Between content that will be available on premiere day, there is the triller of action Most Dangerous Game, starring Liam Hemsworth (The games of hungry); the Serie Survive starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones); and the drama When the Streetlights Go On, starring Queen Latifah.

Quibi will also feature several entertainment programs full of celebrities such as the Show of Chrissy’s Court, starring Chrissy Teigen and her mother, Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen; Gone Mental with Lior which will feature celebrities such as Ben Stiller (Zoolander), former American player Rob Gronkowski, comedian James Corden (The Late Late Show with James Corden) and actress Zooey Deschanel (New Girl); and the documentary & Music in which Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Ozzy Osbourne will participate.

In the Daily Essentials category are news programs from BBC News, The Weather Channel, NBC News, and ESPN, among others. And for Latinos who live in the United States –– and who speak English––, there are the programs Pulso News and For the Cultura, both on Telemundo. Each chapter lasts between 5 and 6 minutes.

In addition, Quibi will also have the collaboration of several directors, producers and television networks, such as:

Guillermo del Toro, director of The Shape of Water, who works on a modern zombie story.

Steven Spielberg, director of films such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Jurassic Park, works on a horror series called Spielberg’s After Dark which can only be seen at night.

Sam Raimi, director of the trilogy of Spider-man, who is now working on the production of a horror comedy series called 50 States of Fear.

Jason Blum, producer of Whiplash, Get out and the franchise The purge, who works on a series called Wolves and Villagers.

Amy heckerling, producer and director of Clueless, who works on a comic series called Royalties, which will star Darren Criss and Kether Donohue.

Regarding content focused on the Latino community in the United States Telemundo confirmed that it will develop two exclusive shows for Quibi. One will be a news program from a “Hispanic perspective” and will be aimed at a generation that identifies as bilingual and bicultural, Telemundo said in a statement. The other show that Telemundo will develop will focus on the world of entertainment. Both will be in English.

In addition, thanks to the alliances that Quibi has formed with NBC News and the BBC, not everything will be entertainment, since there will also be news content that will be made with the public in mind. millennial.

Who is the competition?

For the Quibi launch in April 2020, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus They will have already joined the competitive streaming services market led by Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. And given the short video format with the option of commercials, Quibi also faces platforms such as Youtube TV and Facebook Video.

