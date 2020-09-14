Quibi offers a 90-day trial if you subscribe before April 6

which



Quibi, the service by streaming short videoswill offer a 90-day free trial for people who sign up before its scheduled April 6 launch, the company said on Friday, March 6.

The service launch includes shows starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), movie star Idris Elba, Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) and other celebrities such as social-media assassin Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper and Reese Witherspoon.

The people behind Quibi, the service by streaming by subscription, they are convinced that you will find an entry point in a very crowded market with an unconventional strategy: an expensive service with star-studded content that arrives in episodes of 10 minutes or less and that can only be seen on phones or mobile devices. Quibi will be competing with startups like Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Peacock, and HBO Max, as well as established companies like Netflix and YouTube.

To access the 90-day trial offered by Quibi, users with an iPhone or iPad will have to subscribe through the App Store, while Android users will have to do the same but in the Google Play Store. Then users will receive an email confirming their eligibility for the 90-day trial and once the app is active, users must download it, register and choose the type of membership. Quibi will have a subscription of US $ 5 per month that includes commercials and another subscription without commercials for US $ 8 per month.

Quibi’s short videos are divided into three categories: Episode Movies, Unscripted, and Documentaries, which are series divided into episodes of 10 minutes or less, while the Daily Essentials category is news, entertainment, and “inspiration” content. lasting between 5 and 6 minutes.

