Quibi loses 90 percent of users after free trial ends: report

Sarah Tew/CNET



Quibi, the platform for streaming of short videos, he has not achieved a good conversion in his first months of life.

The service, which made its U.S. debut on April 6, barely succeeded in getting very few of its free trial users to become paying subscribers, according to a report by analytics firm Sensor Tower, reported by The Verge on July 8. The report says that only 8 percent of the 910,000 users who signed up for Quibi’s three-month free trial were left with the service after the trial expired. It should be noted that only three days have passed since the trial period ended.

By comparison, Sensor Tower said that of the 9.5 million Disney Plus downloads in its first three days of life, about 1 million users (11 percent of the total) later converted to paid subscriptions. Quibi offered a three-month free trial, while Disney Plus launched with a 7-day free trial.

A Quibi spokesperson told The Verge in reference to the Sensor Tower data that “the number of paying subscribers is incorrect.” “To date, more than 5.6 million people have downloaded the Quibi app. We are seeing excellent conversion to paid subscribers, both in the 90-day free trial registrations starting in April, and the 14-day free trial registrations. days from May and June, “the company told the source.

You can download Quibi from the App Store or Google Play Store with a free 14-day trial. After the trial time, you can opt for a $ 5 monthly subscription with ads or pay $ 8 per month to access the ad-free version. If you are a T-Mobile customer, you can take advantage of the free one-year subscription to Quibi.

Quibi: 11 programs to watch on the short video streaming service [fotos] To see photos