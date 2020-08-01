Quibi had over 300,000 downloads on launch day

which



Quibi was downloaded more than 300,000 times on launch day, Monday, April 6, according to preliminary reports compiled by app and smart platform analyst firm Sensor Tower. It’s a respectable figure but one that looks dwarfed when placed against the 4 million downloads of Disney Plus on the day of its launch in the United States and Canada on November 12, 2019.

The very concept of Quibi can explain this figure, which barely represents 7.5 percent of Disney Plus downloads in its debut. Quibi is a platform for short-term content to only be viewed on mobile devices; in short, it is not intended to be downloaded to laptops or televisions.

But Quibi’s 300,000 downloads were more than enough to locate this new platform, created by Jeffrey Katzenberg, at the top of the App Store lists, where it climbed to number 3 in the Apple App Store and number 29 in Google Play, as reported by techcrunch.com.

Quibi’s performance in his debut was fueled by a launch offer in which subscribers got free service for the first 90 days; T-Mobile even launched a free one-year subscription offer to Quibi to all of its unlimited wireless clients. The service is priced at US $ 4.99 or US $ 7.99 per month, depending on whether you choose the version with or without advertisements, respectively.

