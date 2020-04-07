Quibi Downloaded Over 300,000 Times On Day One In The U.S. And Canada (Versus 4 Million Installs For Disney+ At Launch)

Cellular analytics group Sensor Tower stated Tuesday its preliminary information reveals new streaming service Quibi was put in by 300,000 customers throughout Apple and Andriod gadgets on its launch yesterday.

The agency stated that in contrast with 4 million installs for Disney+ on its launch day final November. So the uptake of Quibi on day one is 7.5% that of Disney+.

Quibi is at present the No. 4-ranked free app on Apple’s App Retailer within the U.S. and No. 7 in Canada. On Google Play, the app is ranked No. 81 total within the U.S. and No. 96 in Canada, Sensor Tower stated.

Quibi is an uncommon app rising throughout an odd state of affairs for viewers, and it’s nonetheless early days. Quibi provides brief bites — with prime expertise in entrance of and behind the digicam — meant to be consumed on the go on a handheld gadget. With shelter-in-place widespread, not many individuals are transferring round lately. In an interview with Recode, founder Jeffrey Katzenberg stated he had thought of delaying the launch however determined to not, providing a 90-day free trial as a substitute,

Associated Story Quibi Launch Overview: The Choices & Studying Curve Of Jeffrey Katzenberg’s New Cellular Platform

It gained’t be clear till the trial wraps what number of stick with Quibi and select to pay $4.99 for an ad-supported model or $7.99 for ad-free.

T-Cellular US is providing a one-year free subscription.

Sensor Tower additionally famous that Quibi’s debut was 6.5% extra supported than HBO Now’s day one installs (45,000) on cellular at its launch in April 2015, days earlier than Recreation of Thrones Season 5 premiere — although given the time elapsed and the shifts within the business, that will not be the very best comparability.

Quibi is effectively funded and Katzenberg instructed Recode that he’s assured about its basis, has bought out 100% of advert stock for the following 12 months and, amid the worldwide manufacturing slowdown, has sufficient content material within the pipeline to take it as much as Thanksgiving.

He stated in June that the corporate would spend $470 million on its advertising marketing campaign in its first 12 months.