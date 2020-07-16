Quibi creator blames pandemic for unsuccessful platform: report

Quibi, the platform of streaming that was born under the premise that millennials increasingly consuming short-term video content on their phones, dropped to 125th place in the ranking Sensor Tower’s most downloaded apps, and Jeffrey Katzenberg, one of the creators of the platform, said the problem was the fault of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quibi: 11 programs to watch on the short video streaming service [fotos] To see photos

According to a New York Times report, even though Quibi launched from April 6 and it has a 90-day free trial, the application has been downloaded by only 3.5 million users, low figures compared to the Disney Plus app, which reached 3.2 million downloads on its first day.

“It is not up to what we wanted. It is not close to what we wanted,” Katzenberg told the newspaper, showing his disappointment at the figures.

Quibi’s hallmark is not only its short episodes, less than 10 minutes, but the platform was designed to be viewed from mobile devices during downtime or waiting, such as on public transport trips or in the waiting room from a doctor. However, the current reality is very different from what Katzenberg and Meg Whitman imagined when they planned the launch of Quibi.

After the premiere of the platform, in addition, users began to ask why the service was not available to be viewed from a television, forcing the creators to adapt their original concept. Therefore, it is that from May iPhone users can already see Quibi content on their televisions, while Android users will have to wait a couple of weeks more, said the New York Times.

However, not everything has been bad news for the platform, as Katzenberg indicated that eighty percent of Quibi users watch the episodes from start to finish, so the executive is confident that the platform will resume its course once let life return to normal.

Quibi offers movies like Most Dangerous Game, starring Liam Hemsworth (The games of hungry); the Serie Survive, starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), and the drama When the Streetlights Go On, starring Queen Latifah, to name just a few titles. It also has news and entertainment content.