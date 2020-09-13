Quibi cancels its launch event due to coronavirus: report

Quibi



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The new streaming platform, Quibi, has canceled its launch event as a precautionary measure in the middle of the crisis of the coronavirus.

The event was scheduled for April 5, one day before the service was to officially launch, but a Quibi spokesperson told Variety that although they will keep the service launch for April 6 “we have decided to cancel our launch party as a precaution as we continue to monitor the COVID-19 crisis.” “Supporting the health and well-being of everyone involved is our top priority,” he added.

Although Quibi had not announced who was expected to attend the party, it was expected that artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Richie and Reese Witherspoon among others would attend. Created by the television producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and the executive of the world of technology Meg Whitman, Quibi will be a service that will only be available in a mobile application and whose shows will have a maximum duration of 10 minutes, a content very focused on the younger audience.

On the other hand, the application has already had problems even without being released. Eko, an interactive video company, accused Quibi of infringing its intellectual property with a feature included in Quibi called Turnstyle, which uses the orientation of a phone to determine whether to display video vertically or horizontally. Quibi has denied the accusation and claims that it began developing the technology in late 2018 and that it filed a patent for it in February this year.

Read more about everything we know about Quibi.

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos] To see photos

