Quibi can already be seen from TV when using Chromecast

which



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Service video by streaming whichDesigned to be viewed exclusively on mobile, Chromecast support was added to its iOS application, so users can now stream the content to their televisions. The Android app does not yet have this update.

Quibi: 11 programs to watch on the short video streaming service [fotos] To see photos

Quibi arrived during the COVID-19 pandemic, and although the platform was designed to be viewed from mobile phones, during downtime or waiting, such as on public transport trips or in the waiting room of a doctor, social distancing forced the creators to adapt their original concept.

The short video platform is available from April 6 under two monthly subscription plans: US $ 4.99 with commercials and US $ 7.99 without commercials. And the launch promise was to launch 175 original shows in their first year, which will be divided into the Movies, Unscripted and Documentary categories, and the Daily Essentials.