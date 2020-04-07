Quibi App’s Turnstyle Feature Explained

Quibi isn’t your typical streaming service and one of many app’s foremost options is what the corporate refers to as “Turnstyle.” Right here’s a short rationalization on what the function is and the way it provides to the distinctive Quibi expertise.

Whereas Quibi has entered the market late in comparison with different streaming choices, the service has appeared to face out from the remainder with a novel expertise. For starters, Quibi is all about short-form content material so whether or not you’re watching a film or a collection, the entire story is damaged down into brief video clips. The concept being that the service is good for viewing on a cell phone.

As a result of nature of the service, Quibi has no points with making it clear this can be a streaming answer designed with smartphones in thoughts. This cell emphasis is so sturdy that each a part of the app expertise has additionally been tailored to go well with smartphones. This consists of the brand new Turnstyle function which basically lets you watch content material in another way to how another person would possibly watch the identical video, via the identical service, and the identical app.

What Is Turnstyle & How Do I Use it?

Quibi’s Turnstyle function presents a further element to the viewing expertise that you’re unlikely to search out with different apps and companies. With Quibi primarily designed as a cell expertise, there are two methods you possibly can watch a video. The primary is in a panorama mode, just like how most individuals in all probability devour Netflix and Hulu content material on their cellphone. The second is in portrait, just like how apps like TikTok are designed to primarily show video.

With Turnstyle, Quibi is giving subscribers the choice to look at content material both approach. Customers can go for a portrait or panorama viewing expertise with out having to compromise in any approach. What’s extra, they’ll even change between the 2 pretty seamlessly. Additional constructing on the premise, because the content material has been designed for viewing in each orientations, this does technically imply that every video might be loved twice with totally different angles and views accessible that aren’t provided with the choice orientation.

Whereas distinctive, how helpful the function is will largely come all the way down to the person, as though the 2 totally different orientations supply totally different viewing experiences, it’s the similar content material typically and watching it twice only for a barely totally different perspective may not be price it to some. Nonetheless, the extra necessary level, and one that everybody will profit from, is that Quibi isn’t limiting how content material might be considered with all movies accessible and optimized no matter whether or not a subscriber needs to look at in panorama or in portrait.

