Queen Letizia monopolizes reflectors

In one of the most critical moments for the monarchy, Vanity Fair reveals Queen Letizia’s silent agenda during the pandemic, on the cover of this magazine for the month of August.

The edition has spoken with people who know the Queen out of focus, in unpublished and crownless records, on a journey through her groundbreaking recent social agenda.

It is said that she is not just any woman. Or at least that’s what those who have treated her say, that the intense dedication to social causes that she developed during the pandemic is revealed, but that extends to the global scope of her activity, and that, facing the tinsel of the monarchy, stands out for its closeness and collaboration with groups of citizens that are often invisible, voiceless or marginalized.

The report narrates how many of the heads of organizations in defense of the rights of the most disadvantaged will remember Queen Letizia for her fight against stigma and stereotypes, and narrates how the 99 days of confinement have been carried out by intense work with his team through videoconferences, in a conference in which protocol or styling disappeared from the priorities.

In total, 94 meetings held with many other groups, in addition to the 57 calls to the 47 reference hospitals in Spain.

The report reveals that the kings are masters of the art of parallel diplomacy, which has direct access to the most powerful men in the world: from Amancio Ortega to the owner of the Alibaba Group, through the CEO of Huawei, to the They called to thank them for their contribution with medical supplies. Also with more anonymous businessmen who support groups on the brink of exclusion.

On June 23, once the quarantine ended, Felipe and Letizia began a tour of all the autonomous communities to reactivate tourism and contact the sectors most affected by the crisis as their role is reactivated, today more in question than ever, among the Spanish.