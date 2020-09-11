QuédateEnCasa: Watch the concert of Juanes and Alejandro Sanz

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz and his Colombian colleague, Juanes, got together on Sunday, March 15, to perform a free concert on the YouTube platform, after the presentations they had in Colombia were canceled at the last minute for the coronavirus.

Sanz was due to appear last Thursday, March 12, at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá and Juanes, on Saturday, March 14 at the same forum. However, the concerts were suspended due to the advance of the virus in this country and due to the measures taken by President Iván Duque, including postponing massive events.

“Family! Given the circumstances and what happened with my concert in Bogotá #Juanesparatodos, I am happy to share with everyone that I will be accompanying my friend @Alejandrosanz and #lagirasequedaencasa. Tomorrow, Sunday, March 15, we will have a #youtubelive where we will be sharing a good time and very good music. Will you join us? “Juanes wrote on Instagram on March 14.

Sanz also made the announcement on his social networks with the hashtag #LaGiraSeQuedaEnCasa.

The Colombian Ministry of Health published this Sunday, March 15, on its Twitter account, a new report on the advance of the coronavirus in the country and confirmed that there are ten new cases diagnosed, with which the total number of infections rose to 34 .

We confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus in the country. The new diagnoses are presented in Bogotá, Cartagena, Cali, Cúcuta, Dosquebradas, Manizales, Neiva and Medellín. With these, Colombia reaches 34 cases of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/XGJOsM5j3A – MinSaludCol (@MinSaludCol) March 15, 2020

Here you can enjoy the virtual concert: