Quarantined? Sling TV gives you three local channels

Screenshot: Ty Pendlebury / CNET



Sling TV has now added Fox News and its local affiliates (in select markets) to its free Stay in & Sling service, which is a response to the current crisis coronavirus. Traditionally, Sling TV had avoided local channels in an attempt to keep subscription costs low.

Sling TV’s renaming of its existing free streaming service includes an ABC News Live broadcast, as well as “thousands of movies and shows suitable for kids and families,” including titles like Teen Titans Go!, DC Super Hero Girls and Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu.

Anyone can access the service for free, without a paid subscription, no need to log in, using the Sling TV app on Roku, an Amazon Fire TV or Android device, or by connecting to in a Chrome, Safari or Edge browser.

Additionally, paid subscribers will also have access to a handful of free preview channels through April 17, including Hallmark, Fox Movie Channel and Nat Geo Wild, according to Cord Cutters News.

The paid version of Sling TV is the service of streaming favorite live TV channel from our colleagues at CNET, and offers dozens of cable TV channels. Subscribers can also access free content within the user interface without changing their subscription. They can also complement the service with the AirTV 2 DVR, which also offers over-the-air TV antenna channels through the Sling TV interface.

Sling TV currently has a promotion with its Blue or Orange plan for US $ 20 each or both for US $ 30, for the first month.



